NewOrigin Gold Reviews 2021 Corporate and Exploration Activities, and provides insight into 2022

December 31, 2021 - NewOrigin Gold Corp. (TSXV:NEWO) (OTC:TROIF) NewOrigin Gold would like to express thanks to our shareholders and partners who made 2021 possible through their continued commitment and support.

The year began with the announcement of new strategic shareholders, O3 and Osisko Mining, along with completion of a $2.75M financing. In 2021, NewOrigin executed a drill program at our North Abitibi gold project, continued to advance the Sky Lake gold property to the drill phase, carried out a geological program at South Abitibi, and completed an airborne geophysical survey at the newly acquired Kinebik gold project.

In early 2022, results will be received from our North Abitibi diamond drill program testing 4 deep Induced Polarization targets at depth below 3 separate gold-bearing zones. North Abitibi is in the Casa Berardi trend, south of the Detour Lake mine where previous drilling has not been conducted at these targets below a 150m vertical depth.

In December of 2021, the Company received a drill permit for its Sky Lake gold project and is engaged with First Nation communities to conclude an Early Exploration Agreement.

NewOrigin is awaiting results from its North Abitibi drill program while planning for a summer drill program at Sky Lake.

We thank you for your support and are looking forward to further drill programs on our two main projects to move the company forward in the coming year.



David Farquharson, President

About NewOrigin Gold Corp.

NewOrigin Gold Corp. (formerly Tri Origin Exploration Ltd.) is a well-funded, Canadian gold exploration company focused on drill discovery on its North Abitibi and Sky Lake gold projects in the Canadian Shield. NewOrigin's management and board have extensive experience in the delineation and development of gold deposits. Company shareholders include O3 Mining Inc. and Osisko Mining Inc. NewOrigin Gold trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "NEWO".

