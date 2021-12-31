Leopard Lake Announces Closing of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, December 31, 2021 - Leopard Lake Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Leopard Lake") (CSE:LP) (CNSX:LP.CN) is pleased to announce it has completed the non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $805 per Unit (the "Private Placement"), previously announced on December 10, 2021. Each Unit is comprised of (i) 4,500 flow-through common shares of the Company (each, a "Flow-Through Share") at a price of $0.15 per Flow-Through Share; (ii) 1,000 non-flow-through common shares of the Company (each, a "Common Share") at a price of $0.13 per Common Share; and (iii) 1,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company (Each, a "Warrant"), each Warrant entitling its holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.25 per Common Share for a period of 24 months.

The Private Placement consisted of the sale of 400 Units for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $322,585. The Company elected to decrease the size of Private Placement that had originally been announced, as it intends to explore alternative means to finance its endeavors without incurring further dilution. The proceeds raised from the issuance of the Flow-Through Shares will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses", as such term is defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada). The net proceeds raised from the issuance of the Common Shares and Warrants will be used for ongoing due diligence work for potential acquisitions and general working capital. The Units and underlying securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory 4 month and 1 day hold period from the date of issuance.

About Leopard Lake Gold Corp.

Leopard Lake is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Leduc Gold Project. The Leduc Gold Project consists of 9 unpatented mining claims (114 cells) which covers an area of approximately 2,290 hectares near Jellicoe, Ontario, Canada, within the Thunder Bay Mining Division.

On Behalf of Leopard Lake Gold Corp.

Robert Coltura

Chief Executive Officer and President

For further information, please contact:

Robert Coltura

Chief Executive Officer and President

(604) 290-6152

