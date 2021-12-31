Harvest Gold Announces Stock Option Grants

Vancouver, December 31, 2021 - Harvest Gold Corp. (TSXV:HVG) (OTC:HVGDF) ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to purchase up to 1,910,000 common shares to certain directors, officers, consultants and advisors of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per share for a period of five years, in accordance with the provisions of its stock option plan.

About Harvest Gold Corporation

Harvest Gold is focused on the Interior Plateau of British Columbia exploring for near surface Gold deposits and Copper Gold Porphyry deposits. Harvest Gold's board of directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.

Harvest Gold acknowledges that the Emerson and Goathorn Projects are situated in the traditional territory of the Wet'suet'en Nation while the Jacobite Project is situated in the traditional territory of the Lake Babine Nation. Harvest Gold is committed to developing positive and mutually beneficial relationships based on respect and transparency with local Indigenous communities.

