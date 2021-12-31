EnviroMetal Announces Management Changes

VANCOUVER, December 31, 2021 - EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. ("EnviroMetal" or the "Company"), (CSE:ETI)(OTCQX:EVLLF)(FSE:7N2) is pleased to announce the Company's President, Mr. Wayne Moorhouse has been appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Mr. Moorhouse replaces Ms. Nathalie Pilon, who has resigned as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company. Mr Moorhouse is a CFA® charterholder with over 15 years of financial and operational experience with TSX and TSX Venture listed companies including having served as CFO of Roxgold Inc. and Silvermex Resources Ltd. The Company has initiated a search for a permanent Chief Financial Officer with the experience required to help guide EnviroMetal as it continues to commercialize its gold extraction technology.

"We are fortunate to have an experienced CFO as part of our management team who can step in on an interim basis while we conduct a search for a permanent CFO," stated Duane Nelson, EnviroMetal's CEO. "On behalf of the Company I would like to thank Ms. Pilon for her significant contributions to EnviroMetal's development over the past two years and wish her success in her future endeavours."

About EnviroMetal Technologies Inc.

EnviroMetal Technologies is engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally friendly formulas and technologies for the treatment of materials in the primary and secondary metals industries. Using its proprietary non-cyanide, water-based, neutral pH treatment process EnviroMetal extracts precious metals from ores, concentrates, and electronic waste ("E-Waste"). EnviroMetal's technology is emerging as a potential new eco-friendly standard for the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals. For more information please visit: https://EnviroMetal.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and the United States securities legislation. Statements contained herein that are not based on historical or current fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "anticipates," "believes," "may," "continues," "estimates," "expects," and "will" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to, information concerning our Research and Development activities, the accuracy of our capital and operating cost estimates; production and processing estimates; the results, the adequacy of EnviroMetal's financial resources, and timing of development of ongoing research and development projects, costs and timing of future revenues or profits and adequacy of financial resources. Wherever possible, words such as "plans", "expects", "projects", "assumes", "budget", "strategy", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "targets" and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative forms of any of these terms and similar expressions, have been used to identify forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the expectations and opinions of EnviroMetal's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The CSE has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.

