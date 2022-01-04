E3 Metals Appoints John Pantazopoulos as Chairperson and Thanks Liz Lappin for Her Years of Service with E3 Metals

CALGARY, Jan. 4, 2022 - E3 Metals Corp. (TSXV: ETMC) (FSE: OU7A) (OTCQX: EEMMF) (the "Company" or "E3 Metals"), an emerging lithium developer and leading direct lithium extraction ("DLE") technology innovator, today announces the appointment of John Pantazopoulos as Chair of the Board. The Company would also like to thank Liz Lappin, former VP Corporate Affairs and Exploration, for her dedication to E3 Metals over the past 5 years. Liz will remain on in an advisory role to assist the Company in the transition and key stakeholder relationships.

The Company is promoting Joanie Kennedy to the position of Geology Manager, under Peter Ratzlaff. Peter is moving into the position of Director of Resource Development. Peter's team, including the recent addition of an exploitation engineer, will be responsible for delivering the drilling and testing of the first lithium wells in Alberta as the team works towards the Company's resource upgrade. Chris Ward will be moving into the position of Director of Projects and is building a team to deliver the pilot plant, and eventually, E3 Metals' commercial facility. Over the past few months, E3 Metals has been actively increasing the team with the addition of six new staff members, including the Director of Corporate Strategy, who will be announced within the first quarter.

"It has been a pleasure working with Liz over the past 5 years," commented E3 Metals CEO, Chris Doornbos, "I wish her the best as she takes some time with her family and pursues her MBA. I am excited to announce the appointment of John Pantazopoulos as Chair of the board. In addition, I would also like to welcome all the new members who have recently joined the team!"

"I am humbled to have been elected Chairperson of E3 Metals," commented John Pantazopoulos, "As the Company continues to expand operations and develop our DLE technology, this next year promises to be full of exciting developments. I look forward to working closely with the CEO and leadership team as we move the Company's key strategic priorities forward."

About E3 Metals Corp.

E3 Metals is a lithium development Company with 7.0 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) inferred mineral resources1 in Alberta and an NPV 8% on its Clearwater Lithium Project of USD 1.1 Billion with a 32% IRR pre-tax and USD 820 Million with a 27% IRR after-tax1. Through the successful scale up its DLE technology towards commercialization, E3 Metals' goal is to produce high purity, battery grade, lithium products. With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Metals has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world. For more information about E3 Metals, visit http://www.e3metalscorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Chris Doornbos, President & CEO

E3 Metals Corp.

1: The Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) of the Clearwater Lithium Project NI 43-101 technical report is effective Sept 17, 2012. E3 Metals has also released three NI 43-101 Technical Reports providing a total resource of 7.0Mt LCE. The Clearwater Lithium Project PEA resource estimate, identifying 2.2Mt LCE (inferred) effective Sept 17, 2021; the North Rocky Resource Area (NRRA) Technical Report effective October 27, 2017 identifying 0.9Mt LCE (inferred); and the Exshaw West Resource Area (EWRA) identifying 3.9Mt LCE (inferred) dated Sept 17, 2021. All reports are available on the Company's website (e3metalscorp.com/technical-reports) and SEDAR (www.sedar.com)

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of emerging lithium extraction technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale or on the Company's brine, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE E3 Metals Corp.