Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Scorpio Gold Reports Final Results from Phase I Exploration Drilling at the Manhattan Mine Property, Nevada

07:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, January 4, 2022 - Scorpio Gold Corp. ("Scorpio Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:SGN) is pleased to provide the final results of its surface RC drilling program at the Manhattan West and East pits at the recently acquired Kinross Manhattan Property in Manhattan, Nevada.

Thirty-one holes (6907m) were completed in this Phase I program, including 19 holes in the West Pit area and 12 holes in the East Pit area (Figure 1). Assay results for 12 holes drilled in the West Pit and 5 holes in the East Pit area were reported in the Company's July 20, September 7, November 2 and December 9, 2021 news releases.

Scorpio Gold's geological staff are in the process of compiling and reviewing the analytical and geological data in context with historical results to build a better understanding of the controls to mineralization and structural complexity of the East and West pit areas. Planning for a Phase II drilling program is in progress and will focus on defining the extent and continuity of the multiple mineralized zones intersected to date.

Table 1: Manhattan Mine Drilling - Remaining Significant Results

Hole ID

Azm
(deg)

Dip
(deg)

From
(ft)

To
(ft)

Width
(ft)

Gold
(oz/T)

From
(m)

To
(m)

Width
(m)

Gold
(g/t)
West Pit Area

MWRC21-010

57.9

-54.8

515.0

520.0

5.0

0.059

157.1

158.6

1.5

2.02

545.0

590.0

45.0

0.041

166.2

180.0

13.7

1.41

Including

580.0

585.0

5.0

0.200

176.9

178.4

1.5

6.86

MWRC21-011

54.6

-47.6

25.0

30.0

5.0

0.063

7.6

9.2

1.5

1.97

420.0

435.0

15.0

0.096

128.1

132.7

4.6

3.29

MWRC21-012

57.2

-60.2

175.0

180.0

5.0

0.036

53.4

54.9

1.5

1.23

270.0

290.0

20.0

0.028

82.4

88.5

6.1

0.96

330.0

335.0

5.0

0.021

100.7

102.2

1.5

0.72

480.0

495.0

15.0

0.023

146.4

151.0

4.6

0.78

MWRC21-013

61.6

-61.4

570.0

575.0

5.0

0.024

173.9

175.4

1.5

0.82

MWRC21-014

62.8

-61.3

565.0

570.0

5.0

0.367

172.3

173.9

1.5

12.59

935.0

940.0

5.0

0.192

285.2

286.7

1.5

6.59

1015.0

1020.0

5.0

0.206

309.6

311.1

1.5

7.07

MWRC21-015

61.9

-60.9

No significant results

MWRC21-016

36.7

-50.4

10.0

15.0

5.0

0.024

3.1

4.6

1.5

0.82

45.0

65.0

20.0

0.055

13.7

19.8

6.1

1.88

145.0

150.0

5.0

0.030

44.2

45.8

1.5

1.03

165.0

170.0

5.0

0.034

50.3

51.9

1.5

1.17

205.0

210.0

5.0

0.020

62.5

64.1

1.5

0.69

220.0

225.0

5.0

0.012

67.1

68.6

1.5

0.41

805.0

825.0

20.0

0.031

245.5

251.6

6.1

1.05

85.0

150.0

65.0

0.036

25.9

45.8

19.8

1.22

530.0

535.0

5.0

0.033

161.7

163.2

1.5

1.13
East Pit Area

MERC21-006

 302.7 -45.7

285.0

290.0

5.0

0.020

86.9

88.5

1.5

0.69

330.0

335.0

5.0

0.054

100.7

102.2

1.5

1.85

MERC21-007

No significant results

MERC21-008

 99.6 -60.5

35.0

75.0

40.0

0.038

10.7

22.9

12.2

1.31

150.0

160.0

10.0

0.033

45.8

48.8

3.1

1.13

MERC21-009

 99.9 -47.2

40.0

45.0

5.0

0.115

12.2

13.7

1.5

3.93

50.0

70.0

20.0

0.017

15.3

21.4

6.1

0.59

95.0

105.0

10.0

0.008

29.0

32.0

3.1

0.26

140.0

150.0

10.0

0.028

42.7

45.8

3.1

0.94

MERC21-010

 94.1 -55.9

0.0

10.0

10.0

0.034

0.0

3.1

3.1

1.15

90.0

105.0

15.0

0.018

27.5

32.0

4.6

0.61

125.0

135.0

10.0

0.040

38.1

41.2

3.1

1.35

385.0

390.0

5.0

0.049

117.4

119.0

1.5

1.68

610.0

645.0

35.0

0.043

186.1

196.7

10.7

1.47

810.0

815.0

5.0

0.029

247.1

248.6

1.5

0.99

610.0

645.0

35.0

0.043

186.1

196.7

10.7

1.47

810.0

815.0

5.0

0.029

247.1

248.6

1.5

0.99

MERC21-011

 95.0 -45.0

0.0

25.0

25.0

0.013

0.0

7.6

7.6

0.45

45.0

65.0

20.0

0.264

13.7

19.8

6.1

9.05

Including

50.0

55.0

5.0

0.827

15.3

16.8

1.5

28.37

MERC21-011A

 82.9 -45.5

0.0

10.0

10.0

0.044

0.0

3.1

3.1

1.51

80.0

115.0

35.0

0.032

24.4

35.1

10.7

1.09

Note: All holes presented in Table 1 were completed by reverse circulation (RC) drilling. Widths are presented as down hole core lengths; true widths are undefined at this time. Analytical results were performed by ALS Minerals Laboratory, in Reno, Nevada an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accredited facility, utilizing fire assay with gravimetric finish analysis. Further details are presented in the Company's quality assurance and quality control program for the Goldwedge project available at: GW QAQC. The same protocols apply to the Manhattan project.

Figure 1. Geological plan map of the West and East pits in the Manhattan Mine area

About Scorpio Gold

Scorpio Gold now holds a 100% interest in the consolidated Manhattan District in Nevada comprising the advanced exploration-stage Goldwedge property in Manhattan, Nevada with a fully permitted underground mine and a 400 ton per day mill facility and a 100% interest of the Manhattan Property situated adjacent and proximal to the Goldwedge property.

Scorpio Gold also holds 100% interest in the Mineral Ridge gold project located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

The technical information contained within this release has been reviewed and approved by independent geological consultant, Mohan R Vulimiri, M.Sc., P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Scorpio Gold Corp.

Chris Zerga
CEO & Director

For further information contact:

Chris Zerga, CEO & President
Email: czerga@scorpiogold.com

Diane Zerga, General Manager
Tel: (775) 401-1637
Email: dzerga@scorpiogold.com

Website: www.scorpiogold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The Company relies on litigation protection for forward-looking statements. This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's plans with respect to the exploration of its Manhattan Mine property. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements, including risks involved in mineral exploration programs and those risk factors outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis as filed on SEDAR. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

SOURCE: Scorpio Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/680453/Scorpio-Gold-Reports-Final-Results-from-Phase-I-Exploration-Drilling-at-the-Manhattan-Mine-Property-Nevada


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Scorpio Gold Corp.

Scorpio Gold Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2PHEF
CA80918M2031
www.scorpiogold.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap