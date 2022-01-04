AFR Provides Updates on IP and Mag Survey and Website

TORONTO, Ontario - The Newswire - January 4, 2022 - AFR NuVenture Resources Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:AFR) announces that it has completed the field work on its geophysical program at the Silver Bell-St. Lawrence ("SBSL") project (the "Project") near Virginia City, Montana. As reported in the Company's press release dated December 7, 2021, the program, being conducted by Clark Jorgensen of Big Sky Geophysics, Bozeman, Montana in consultation with Dr. John Childs, included magnetic and resistivity/induced polarization (IP) surveys. The purpose of the program is to attempt to identify and define mineralized veins and establish drill targets on the Project. The Company is awaiting the processing of the data obtained from the field work and will provide an update when the results are received.

The Company also wishes to announce that its new website is now operational and may be visited at www.afrnuventure.com.

The Company is continuing to investigate and conduct due diligence on other projects in keeping with its objectives and invites all project and business owners to present proposals for our review and consideration.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"John F. O'Donnell"

John F. O'Donnell, Chairman and CEO

For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and our website at www.afrnuventure.com.

