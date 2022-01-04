Rockridge Announces Strategic Appointment of Dr. Andrew J. Ramcharan as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development

Vancouver, Jan. 04, 2022 - Rockridge Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ROCK) (OTCQB: RRRLF) (Frankfurt: RR0) ("Rockridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Andrew J. Ramcharan (Ph.d., P.Eng, FAusIMM), a well known and respected global Mining Executive, as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development.



Jonathan Wiesblatt, CEO of Rockridge stated: "We are very pleased that Dr. Ramcharan has joined Rockridge Resources. Andrew brings a wealth of experience to Rockridge in both the technical and corporate side of the business and we look forward to his contribution to the success of the Company. His connections in the mining industry will prove vital as we plan to make 2022 a transformational year for the Company."

About Dr. Andrew J. Ramcharan:

Dr. Ramcharan has an extensive background in corporate development, mining and exploration, project evaluation, and investment banking spanning over twenty years. Previously, as Manager of Corporate Development for IAMGOLD, Dr. Ramcharan was involved in raising over $600 million in equity financings and worked on project acquisitions totalling over $800 million. He has held senior investment banking and corporate finance roles, including with Sprott and Resource Capital Funds, where he performed over 300 project evaluations and helped complete numerous debt and equity financings.

Dr. Ramcharan more recently was the Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations for Roscan Gold where he has been instrumental in raising over $40 million and a significant increase in the share price in fourteen months. Dr. Ramcharan was also directly involved in the discovery of over one million ounces of gold that is now NI 43-101 complaint in Panama in 2013.

Dr. Ramcharan holds a Ph.D. and M.Sc. in Mining Engineering and Mineral Economics, and attended the Colorado School of Mines, University of Leoben, and Harvard Business School Continuing Education Program. Dr. Ramcharan is a P.Eng. in Ontario, a Registered Member of The Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (SME) in USA, a Fellow of both The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) and The South African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (SAIMM).

About Rockridge Resources Ltd.

Rockridge Resources (TSX.V: ROCK) is a public mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada, specifically copper and gold. The Company's core copper project is the Knife Lake Project located in Saskatchewan which is ranked as a top mining jurisdiction in the world by the Fraser Institute. The project hosts the Knife Lake Deposit, which is a VMS, near-surface Cu-Co-Au-Ag-Zn deposit open along strike and at depth. There is strong discovery potential in and around the deposit area as well as at regional targets on the large property package. The Company's secondary asset is the Raney Gold Project, which is a high-grade gold exploration project located in the same greenstone belt that hosts the world class Timmins and Kirkland Lake lode gold mining camps. Recently reported drill hole RN 20-06 intersected 28.0 g/t gold over 6.0 metres at a shallow vertical level of 95 metres, which is the best result from the project thus far. Rockridge's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

Additional information about Rockridge Resources and its project portfolio can be found on the Company's website at www.rockridgeresourcesltd.com.

Rockridge Resources Ltd.

"Jonathan Wiesblatt"



Jonathan Wiesblatt

CEO

For further information contact myself or:

Jordan Trimble, President or

Riley Trimble, Corporate Communications



Rockridge Resources Ltd.

Telephone: 604-687-3376

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info@rockridgeresourcesltd.com

