Stellar AfricaGold President Delivers New Year's Message and Reports AGM Results

Vancouver, January 4, 2021 - J. François Lalonde, President and Chief Executive Officer of Stellar AfricaGold Inc. , (TSXV:SPX) (OTC:STLXF) ("Stellar" or the "Company") reports:

President's New Year's Address

"Holding Stellar's AGM at the end of the calendar year provides a natural opportunity to reflect on the recent year and to look forward to the exciting events planned for the months to come" commented Stellar's President J. François Lalonde.

"During 2021 Stellar initiated a new exploration program on its Moroccan Tichka Est gold project which led to an exciting gold discovery (see news release October 25th, 2021). Following up on those encouraging results Stellar's 2022 exploration programs will focus on expanding the gold discoveries within the B and A structures while continuing to explore other prospective structures within the permit area.

Additionally Stellar is actively preparing for the first drill campaign at Tichka Est project which will begin as soon as the planned heavy equipment access road and drill pads are completed.

In Mali, Stellar successfully secured the final grant of the Namarana exploration permit, and the planning for a Q1 exploration program is well advanced.

Similarly, in Côte d'Ivoire, early-stage exploration programs are planned for the Prikro permit, and three other permit applications which remain in the 'pending' category are being pursued with the relevant governmental permit granting authorities.

I am looking forward to 2022 with great excitement and expect that Stellar shareholders will share my enthusiasm as Stellar's plans for 2022 unfold."

Results of Annual and Special General Meeting

The Annual and Special General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of the Company was held on December 29, 2021 in Vancouver, BC. At the Meeting, shareholders approved all resolutions included in the Information Circular including the election of the board of directors, the appointment of the auditor and the approval of the Company's incentive stock option plan.

Total Voting Shares

A total of 14,466,454 shares representing 14.42% of the issued capital were voted at the annual meeting. No shares or proxies were disqualified.



Election of the Board of Directors

The following directors were re-elected with the vote totals noted.

Directors Votes For Votes Withheld Maurice Giroux 13,020,687 (99.92%) 10,210 (0.08%) John Cumming 13,018,306 (99.90%) 12,591 (0.10%) John Ryan 13,018,266 (99.90%) 12,631 (0.10%) François Lalonde 13,020,697 (99.92%) 10,200 (0.08%) Yassine Belkabir 13,020,697 (99.92%) 10,200 (0.08%) Lauren McCrae 13,018,306 (99.90%) 12,591 (0.10%)

Appointment of Auditor and Incentive Stock Option Plan

The shareholders also approved the appointment of Smythe LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's auditor and approved the Company's rolling incentive stock option plan.

ABOUT STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC.

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. is a Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange symbol TSX.V: SPX, the OTCQB® Venture Market symbol OTCQB: STLXF and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange FSE: 6YP1.

The Company maintains offices in Vancouver, BC and in Montreal, QC and has a representative office in Casablanca, Morocco. Stellar's principal exploration project is its discovery at the Tichka Est Gold Project in the Atlas Mountains of Morocco. Stellar also holds two grassroots projects, the Namarana Gold Project in Mali and the Prikro Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire.

Stellar's President J. François Lalonde can be contacted at 514-994-0654 or by email at lalondejf@stellarafricagold.com.

Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.stellarafricagold.com.

