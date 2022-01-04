Opus One Resources Announces Closing of a Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

MONTREAL, Jan. 04, 2022 - OPUS ONE Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "OPUS ONE") - (TSX Venture Exchange: OOR), announces that it has closed, on December 30, 2021, it's previously announced non-brokered flow through private placement (the "Flow Through Offering") for total gross proceeds of $173,000. In total, the Company issued 2,883,334 flow-through common shares (the "Flow-Through Shares") at a price of $0.06 per Flow-Through Share.



In connection with the closing, the Company paid total finders' fees of $13,840 in cash.

An insider of the Company subscribed for 500,000 Flow-Through Shares. As such, his participation constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Such participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the Flow-Through Shares acquired by the insider nor the consideration for the Flow-Through Shares paid by such insider, exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report 21 days prior to the closing date of the Flow-Through Offering as details of the participation of such insider in the Flow-Through Offering was unknown at such time.

The Offering remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company to advance its Noyell and Fecteau exploration projects within Quebec.

About Opus One Resources Inc.

Opus One Resources Inc. is a mining exploration company focused on discovering high quality gold and base metals deposits within strategically located properties in proven mining camps, close to existing mines in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, north-western Quebec and north-eastern Ontario - one of the most prolific gold mining areas in the world. Opus One holds assets in Val d'Or, Matagami and Chibougamau areas. Opus controls a 100% interest in the following projects:

Noyell property (option to earn 100%) is located few kilometers East of Nottaway Resources Vezza Mine, within the Casa Berardi gold district.

Vezza Extension and Vezza North are located few kilometers West and North of Nottaway Resources Vezza Mine;

Fecteau property (option to earn 100%), located in the Urban-Barry greenstone belt, east of Osisko Mining's Windfall Lake deposit, currently one of the most active exploration area in Canada.

Bachelor Extension property is adjacent to Bonterra Resources Inc.- Bachelor Gold Mine;

Courvillle gold property is located east of Val D'Or;



