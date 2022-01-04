Lomiko Announces Corporate Update, Investor Relations Representation and Membership in The Accelerate Alliance

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V:LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the following corporate updates as it builds on the significant momentum of its 2021 activities.

Belinda Labatte, CEO, stated: "We are pleased to start the year as the newest member of The Accelerate Alliance, committed to creating the collaborations necessary for a zero-emission vehicle supply chain in Canada. We need to be part of the conversation on manifesting a Made-in-Canada solution for the full spectrum of suppliers to the electric vehicle economy. Being a people-first and community-friendly company, we look forward to adding our voice to the conversation and representing the interests of Quebec and Canada with this alliance, and meeting the challenges and opportunities for upstream critical minerals enterprises."

Ms. Labatte continued, "Having recently closed our $2.1M flow-through financing, we also look forward to working with Kim Darlington and her team at Refined Substance on our investor relations and corporate communications efforts in 2022 as the Company advances the development of the La Loutre graphite project with drilling, baseline and engineering studies, and community engagement work."

Participation in The Accelerate Alliance

Lomiko is starting 2022 as a member of The Accelerate Alliance, a national initiative aligning members on policies and programs to accelerate the development of the Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) supply chain. We are pleased to be represented alongside the entire upstream and downstream critical minerals and automotive sector and become a meaningful partner in the development of an industrial roadmap to build out Canada's zero-emission vehicle and infrastructure supply chains. Among various initiatives and priorities of The Accelerate Alliance, Lomiko looks forward to promoting the benefits of a Canadian ZEV supply chain to the public and to the communities in which it operates.

Matthew Fortier, President and CEO of Accelerate said: "We are very happy that Lomiko Metals has joined Accelerate. The company's commitment to partnering with communities and representing Quebec and Canadian interests at all levels of its organization, and to developing Canada's critical minerals and creating a new energy future, aligns with our cross-sectoral and cross-regional approach to building and integrating our country's zero-emission vehicle supply chain."

Investor relations representation and updated presentation

Lomiko has retained the services of Refined Substance Inc., principally owned by Kimberly Darlington, to provide investor relations representation and communications advisory services to the company in English and French. Refined Substance is a Montreal-based communications and marketing firm that provides communications and marketing services to the mining industry. Refined Substance will expand and augment Lomiko's vision and strategy to investors and to the public at large within our direct communities where we operate, and larger communities of investors in critical minerals, sustainability and energy transition.

Under the terms of the agreement, Refined Substance will provide investor relations services, including press release preparation and distribution, management of investor inquiries, public and media relations outreach, and other communications services for Lomiko. Compensation will be $7,000 monthly, payable in cash to Refined Substance Inc. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement. The agreement is effective January 1, 2022 and may be terminated upon 30 days' notice. Refined Substance and the Company are arm's-length parties.

The Company's updated investor presentation and website can be found on www.lomiko.com.

About Lomiko Metals Inc.

Lomiko Metals has a new vision and a new strategy in new energy. Lomiko represents a company with purpose: a people-first company where we can manifest a world of abundant renewable energy with Canadian and Quebec critical minerals for a solution in North America. Our goal is to create a new energy future in Canada where we will grow the critical minerals workforce, become a valued partner and neighbour with the communities in which we operate, and provide a secure and responsibly sourced supply of critical minerals.

The Company holds a 100% interest in its La Loutre graphite development in southern Quebec. The La Loutre project site is located within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nations territory. The KZA First Nations are part of the Algonquin Nation and the KZA territory is situated within the Outaouais and Laurentides regions.? Located 180 kilometres northwest of Montreal, the property consists of 1 large, continuous block with 48 minerals claims totaling 2,867 hectares (28.7km2). Lomiko Metals published a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on September 10, 2021 which indicated the project had a 15 year mine life producing per year 100,000 tonnes of the graphite concentrate at 95%Cg or a total of 1.5Mt of the graphite concentrate. This report was prepared as National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for Lomiko Metals Inc. by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc., Hemmera Envirochem Inc., Moose Mountain Technical Services, and Metpro Management Inc., collectively the Report Authors. The Bourier project site is located near Nemaska Lithium and Critical Elements south-east of the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory in Quebec which consists of 203 claims, for a total ground position of 10,252.20 hectares (102.52 km2), in Canada's lithium triangle near the James Bay region of Quebec that has historically housed lithium deposits and mineralization trends.

Mr. Mike Petrina, Project Manager, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release.

For more information on Lomiko Metals, please visit www.lomiko.com or email us at info@lomiko.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about the Company; and any other information herein that is not a historical fact may be "forward-looking information" ("FLI"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are FLI and can be identified by the use of statements that include words such as "anticipates", "plans", "continues", "estimates", "expects", "may", "will", "projects", "predicts", "proposes", "potential", "target", "implement", "scheduled", "intends", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar words or expressions. FLI in this new release includes, but is not limited to: the Company's objective to become a responsible supplier of critical minerals, exploration of the Company's projects, including expected costs of exploration and timing to achieve certain milestones, including timing for completion of exploration programs; the Company's ability to successfully fund, or remain fully funded for the implementation of its business strategy and for exploration of any of its projects (including from the capital markets); any anticipated impacts of COVID-19 on the Company's business objectives or projects, the Company's financial position or operations, and the expected timing of announcements in this regard. FLI involves known and unknown risks, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially. This FLI reflects the Company's current views about future events, and while considered reasonable by the Company at this time, are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Accordingly, there can be no certainty that they will accurately reflect actual results. Assumptions upon which such FLI is based include, without limitation: current market for critical minerals; current technological trends; the business relationship between the Company and its business partners; ability to implement its business strategy and to fund, explore, advance and develop each of its projects, including results therefrom and timing thereof; the ability to operate in a safe and effective manner; uncertainties related to receiving and maintaining exploration, environmental and other permits or approvals in Quebec; any unforeseen impacts of COVID-19; impact of increasing competition in the mineral exploration business, including the Company's competitive position in the industry; general economic conditions, including in relation to currency controls and interest rate fluctuations.

The FLI contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, the "Forward-Looking Statements" section contained in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis (MD&A), which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the investor presentation on its website. All FLI in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

