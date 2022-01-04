Damara Announces the Issuance of Final Tranche of Shares to Canagold Resources Ltd. Under the Assignment Agreement

January 4, 2022 - Damara Gold Corp. (TSXV:DMR) ("Damara" or the "Company") announces further to the news release of April 30, 2021 announcing the exercise of the option ("the "Option") from Universal Copper Ltd. ("Universal") and Sydney Wilson ("Wilson") via an assignment agreement (the "Assignment") between Damara and CanaGold Resources Ltd. ("Canagold") pursuant to which the Company acquired a 75% interest in the Placer Mountain property, the Company has now issued the final tranche of 9,841,371 common shares (the "Canagold Shares") to Canagold due on or before December 31, 2021 in accordance with the Assignment.

Subsequent to the issuance of the Canagold Shares, Canagold beneficially owns or controls 9,841,371 common shares of the Company representing 14.16% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on a non-diluted and diluted basis. Prior to the issuance Canagold did not beneficially own or control any securities of the Company.

Canagold acquired the securities for investment purposes. Canagold may, in the future, acquire or dispose of securities of the Issuer in the market, privately or otherwise, subject to a number of factors, including general market conditions and other available investment and business opportunities.

A copy of Canagold's early-warning report will be filed under Damara's profile on SEDAR and may also be obtained by calling Canagold's offices at 604 685-9700 (#810 - 625 Howe Street

Vancouver, BC, Canada, V6C 2T6).

The Canagold Shares will be subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period under applicable securities laws expiring on May 1, 2022.

About Damara

Damara Gold Corp. is a TSX Venture listed mineral exploration company actively focused on the exploration of the Placer Mountain Gold Property, located in Princeton, BC, held by 75%/25% JV with Universal Copper Ltd. Damara's Board of Directors is seasoned in the mineral exploration industry with extensive and successful international experience.

