Torr Metals Signs Communications and Engagement Agreement with Tahltan Central Government

Vancouver, January 5, 2022 - Torr Metals Inc. (TSXV: TMET) ("Torr" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a Communications and Engagement Agreement with the Tahltan Central Government, (the "Agreement") covering the Company's 100% owned Latham Copper-Gold Project, located in a road-accessible area of the Golden Triangle, British Columbia, Canada.

The Agreement provides direction to the parties for ongoing discussions and cooperation regarding Torr's Latham Copper-Gold Project, as well as providing a framework for sharing of information and open dialogue with transparent communication regarding Torr's activities in Tahltan Territory.

Malcolm Dorsey, President and CEO of Torr commented, "We are pleased to have entered into this agreement with the Tahltan Nation at an early stage for Torr Metals and the Latham Copper-Gold Project. With the establishment of this important agreement we show our commitment to building a respectful and constructive relationship as we ensure a shared path forward with the initiation of our Phase 1 exploration program."

About the Latham Project

The ~538 km2 Latham Copper-Gold Project is located on Highway 37 approximately 16 km south of the regional airport and town of Dease Lake, British Columbia, within the prolific Golden Triangle and in Tahltan Territory. This region is host to a number of major copper-gold deposits including the Red Chris mine and Saddle North deposits located 40 km and 30 km to the south respectively, with the Schaft and Galore Creek deposits within 140 km to the southwest. Highlights of the Latham Copper-Gold Project include:

Contains the Gnat Pass copper-porphyry deposit - Initially discovered along with the Red Chris deposit during the 1960's porphyry rush in northern British Columbia. Initial compilation of data shows that the Gnat Pass copper soil anomaly remains open to the north and has only been partially tested by historical drilling. Within the historical deposit area drilling also suggests copper mineralization remains open along-strike, to the east, and at-depth,

Approximately 111 drillholes have targeted the Gnat Pass deposit, with 2012 historical drill highlights including 0.34% copper over 103 metres, 0.28% copper over 149 metres, and 0.44% copper over 56 metres (see NI 43-101 Technical Report (August 24,2021),

Excellent exploration potential with an additional 9 known at-surface mineral occurrences exhibiting characteristics of porphyry and epithermal systems supported by a robust historical dataset - a large portion of the property also remains underexplored,

Gold potential on the property remains largely untested in drilling, with current known rock grab samples assaying up to 6.45 g/t gold (Au) and historical gold soil anomalies up to 309.10 ppb Au,

Road accessible located along paved Highway 37, nearby provincial power grid and regional airport, and proximity to existing mines in a proven and profitable mining jurisdiction that is within a highly prospective region of the Golden Triangle.

Qualified Person

This news release's technical content was reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., a consultant to the Company who is a qualified person defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Torr Metals

Torr Metals is a Vancouver based mineral exploration company focused on defining and developing the substantial exploration and resource potential of the ~538 km2 Latham Copper-Gold Project, located in northern British Columbia within the "Golden Triangle" portion of a prolific arc of metal endowment known as the "Golden Horseshoe." Year-round access is provided by Highway 37 with the project being favourably located 16 km south of the regional airport in Dease Lake. For further details about the Latham Copper-Gold Project, please refer to the Company's website or current geological Technical Report (August 24, 2021) filed on November 25, 2021 under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

