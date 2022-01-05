Endurance Reports Surface Samples Between 7.01 GPT & 21.2 GPT Gold From Eagle South Doubling the Surface Extent of The Eagle Zone to 400 Metres

Vancouver, January 5, 2022 - Endurance Gold Corp. (TSXV: EDG) (the "Company") is pleased to report encouraging results of chip and grab samples from newly exposed outcrops at the Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The Property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

As reported on October 28, 2021, construction of a new drill access road exposed quartz-stibnite-pyrite-arsenopyrite breccias and oxidized shearing within an area of structural deformation associated with the 300 metres ("m") long Eagle South gold-in-soil anomaly ("Eagle South"). Gold-pathfinder elements were identified in outcrop using a hand-portable XRF unit and a subset of samples were submitted for gold assay analysis. Assay results are reported herein where all five samples collected from Eagle South returned high-grade gold ranging from 7.01 grams per tonne ("gpt") to 21.20 gpt gold.

Table 1 - Eagle South Soil Anomaly - Surface Rock Sample Results Bedrock Prospect Gold Grade (gpt) Sample ID Description Eagle South (E5) 21.20 B838878 Grab- Ultramafic at porphyry contact with scorodite after arsenopyrite Eagle South (E5) 15.30 B838879 0.5 m wide chip - hematite shearing Eagle South (E5) 7.01 B838880 1.8 m wide chip - hematite shearing Eagle South (E7) 9.66 B838875 2.5 m wide chip - hematite shearing Eagle South (E7) 12.90 B838876 Grab - 0.5 m wide stibnite-arsenopyrite in quartz vein

The surface exposure for the combined Eagle and Eagle South Zones has now been expanded to a 400 m strike length and up to 150 m in projected width to surface. The Eagle and Eagle South Zones together with the Upper Eagle gold-in-soil anomaly are still open to expansion to the southeast and to depth.

Three samples were collected from the E5 prospect at three different locations over a 40 m distance across Eagle South. Samples exhibited iron carbonate alteration, strong hematite altered shearing, and arsenopyrite, stibnite, scorodite and chrome mica. The samples assayed 21.20 gpt, 15.30 gpt, and 7.01 gpt gold. The chrome mica suggests the presence of ultramafic rocks that have been altered. The E5 prospect is located on surface 150 m southeast of DDH21-006 which intersected 8.62 gpt gold over 24.4 m including 17.02 gpt gold over 4.3 m (see press release December 29, 2021) and is currently interpreted to be a southeastern extension of the Eagle Zone.

The E7 prospect is located an additional 130 m to the southeast of E5 and 270 m southeast of DDH21-006. Two samples were collected from poorly exposed and partly oxidized outcrop exhibiting iron carbonate alteration and hematite shearing including a narrower stibnite-arsenopyrite bearing quartz vein. Chip sample B838875 returned 9.66 gpt gold and 3,050 ppm antimony ("Sb") over 2.5 m across the exposure. A representative grab sample B838876 returned 12.9 gpt gold and 1.83 % Sb from the 0.5 m wide stibnite-arsenopyrite vein.

The E5 prospect has been partially tested with diamond drill holes DDH21-014, DDH21-015, and DDH21-020 completed in late October 2021. Assay results remain to be reported on these drill holes. The E7 prospect has not been drill tested. The Upper Eagle gold-in-soil anomaly has not yet been explained with any associated bedrock exposures and remains to be tested with drilling.

These outcrop sample results are very encouraging and continue to demonstrate the excellent exploration potential on the Reliance Property. The Company plans to complete systematic channel sampling in these outcrop areas. Exploration plans, when finalized, will include maiden drill testing of the E7 prospect, the Upper Eagle gold-in-soil anomaly, and further drilling at the E5 prospect with the objective of expanding and defining the Eagle Zone.

Endurance Gold Corp. is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits.

Grab and chip samples are selective by nature and were collected at locations where elevated XRF values for pathfinder elements were identified and are unlikely to represent average grades on the property or within the target areas.

Diamond drill core was logged and evaluated on the Property and samples designated for collection under the supervision of a geologist at the property. Drilling was completed using a skid mounted Hydracore 2000 equipped with NQ size tools capable of collecting 4.76 cm diameter core. Diamond drill core was cut using a diamond drill saw with one half of the core sent for analysis and the remaining kept for future studies. Sample intervals were typically 2 metre core length and intervals were shortened for lithology or alteration changes. For drilled and sampled intervals of poor average core recovery, the complete core was sampled and sent to the laboratory for assay analysis. All grab, chip samples and diamond drill core samples have been submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they are crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples are then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 ppm gold are re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and over limit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb are re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology. Endurance Gold monitors QA/QC by inserting blanks, certified standards and pulp duplicates into the diamond drill core sample stream.

The 2020 and 2021 work programs were supervised by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., an independent consultant and qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved this news release.





