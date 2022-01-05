Garibaldi Appoints New Director

TSXV: GGI

VANCOUVER, Jan. 5, 2022 - Garibaldi Resources (TSXV: GGI) (the "Company" or "Garibaldi") is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Robert (Rob) Myhill to Garibaldi's Board of Directors. Mr. Myhill is currently a Director and V.P. Finance of Eskay Mining Corp. ("Eskay Mining"). Eskay Mining's neighboring claims border Garibaldi's highly prospective Eskay Claim Group in Northwest British Columbia. Eskay Mining acquired a 19.5% investment interest in Garibaldi on February 5, 2021 (see Eskay news release March 8, 2021) after developing an important new structural interpretation of the Eskay regional model, followed by precious metal VMS discoveries at their TV and Jeff VMS targets.

Mr. Myhill holds an HBA and an MBA from the Ivey School of Business Administration at the University of Western Ontario and earned a CA designation while with Price Waterhouse in Toronto. For 20 years, Mr. Myhill was the President and CEO of Canadian Investors Corp. (C.I.C.). Prior to C.I.C he was the President of a national company within the Jim Pattison Industries Group.

Steve Regoci, Garibaldi President and CEO, commented "Garibaldi Resources Corp. and Eskay Mining Corp. successfully co-operated on logistics for Eskay's SkyTEM survey in 2021. Savings from collaborative cost sharing initiatives are an advantage to both exploration programs and expanding mutually beneficial efforts will impact productivity with more efficient results. Garibaldi welcomes Robert Myhill onboard and looks forward to working with him on improving overall synergy within the prolific Eskay District."

Mr. Myhill commented, "I appreciate the opportunity to represent Eskay Mining's investment in Garibaldi. I am confident we can make an important contribution to Garibaldi, leading to greater shareholder value."

About Garibaldi

Garibaldi Resources Corp. is an active Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through discoveries and strategic development of its assets in some of the most prolific mining regions in British Columbia and Mexico.

