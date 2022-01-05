Results of Secova's 2021 Annual General Meeting

Vancouver, January 5, 2021 - Secova Metals Corp. ("Secova" or the "Company") (CSE:SEK) (CNSX:SEK.CN) (Frankfurt:N4UN) (OTC:SEKZF), and its board of directors announce that Secova held its Annual General Meeting on Thursday, December 30, 2021, with 19.52% of all shareholder votes represented, and all resolutions passed. Details of voting on the resolutions are:

Election of Directors

Director Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Percentage in Favour P. Bradley Kitchen 27,673,816 703,834 97.52% Sheng-Chieh Huang 28,117,617 260,033 99.08% Vikas Ranjan 28,297,617 80,033 99.72%

Appointment of Auditor

Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants were appointed auditor of the Company until the Company's next annual general meeting by ordinary resolution. The resolution passed by a vote of 88.55% in favour of the resolution. There were 25,127,620 votes FOR the appointment resolution and 3,250,030 votes AGAINST the resolution.

Adoption of New Share Option Plan

The ordinary resolution to approve adoption by the Company of the new Share Option Plan, dated for reference August 6, 2021, passed by a majority of 88.55% in favour of the resolution. There were 27,663,819 votes FOR the resolution, and 713,831 votes AGAINST the resolution.

Amendment of Restricted Share Unit Plan

The ordinary resolution to approve amendment of the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan, dated for reference December 18, 2020, was passed by a majority of 98.61% of votes of disinterested shareholders who voted in favour of the resolution. There were 18,492,318 votes FOR the resolution, and 260,030 votes AGAINST the resolution. There were 9,625,303 votes of Insiders removed from the vote tally on this resolution.

Pour une traduction française de ce communiqué de presse, veuillez visiter notre site Web à www.secova.ca

About the Company

Secova Metals Corp. is a Canadian environmentally aware resource exploration and processing company. Management has demonstrated expertise in advancing gold exploration projects into acquisition targets, most notably in the province of Quebec. Secova's principal restoration and recovery project is the Montauban property situated in Quebec, just 80 kilometers west of Quebec City. The Company is proposing to commence operations by the middle of 2022. In addition, the Company's main exploration focus is its 100% ownership of the Eagle River project, which is adjacent to and on-trend to several gold projects in the Windfall Lake district of Urban Barry in Quebec. Secova will use its expertise in early-stage exploration to create shareholder value by attempting to prove out and process the resource in these assets.

For more information on Secova, please contact info@secova.ca, Tel: +1 604-803-5229 or visit the website at www.secova.ca for the French version of this news release, past news releases, media interviews and opinion-editorial pieces by CEO and Chairman Brad Kitchen.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Brad Kitchen"

Chairman, CEO, and Director

Tel: +1 604-803-5229

Email: info@secova.ca

