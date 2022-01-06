The Mosaic Company Names Jenny Wang to Senior Leadership Team

TAMPA, January 6, 2022 - The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) today announced Yijun "Jenny" Wang has been named SVP-Global Strategic Marketing, Head of China and India, and joins the company's Senior Leadership Team effective January 1, 2022.

Wang, current VP-Global Strategic Marketing, leads pricing strategy and product placement for phosphate and potash globally, strategic market and analysis, brand marketing, new product commercialization, and Mosaic's distribution businesses in China and India. Wang has also served on the Board of Directors at Canpotex for two years.

"Jenny's expertise in the global agriculture market has played a key role in Mosaic's strategy for the past 10 years," said President and CEO Joc O'Rourke. "Her leadership will be critical to Mosaic's global positioning as the industry continues to evolve and we expand our distribution business in China and India."

Prior to joining Mosaic in 2011, Wang held various leadership roles in Sales, Marketing, Strategy and Business Development, Global Product Management and as Country Managing Director at Syngenta for 16 years in China, Vietnam and its global headquarters in Switzerland.

Wang earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Sun Yat-sen University and a Master of Biology degree from South China Agriculture University. She graduated from the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

