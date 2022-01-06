Exploration Update Noble Mobilizes Drill to Dargavel/Aubin Townships to Verify Historic Gold Values

Drill program designed to test historical targets drilled by Inco in the 1960's and Chevron in the 1980's

An Inco drill hole intersected: 9.25 g/t gold over 0.3m plus 0.51 g/t gold over 10.7m and 1.24 g/t gold over 6.5m*

2020 Drill program by Noble intersected 0.44 g/t gold over 38.5m however the hole ended in mineralization and will be extended*

The drill program is funded by the Ontario Junior Exploration Program sponsored by the Ontario Government to fund up to $200, January 6, 2021 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSXV:NOB) (FRANKFURT:NB7) (OTC:NLPXF) today announces that mobilization of a drill and crew has begun on its Dargavel/Aubin property. The drill program is designed to test historic gold values intersected by Inco in the 1960's (Aubin Twp) and Chevron in the 1980's (Dargavel Twp). A minimum of 2,000 meters is planned. The Dargavel/Aubin Property is owned 100% by Noble subject to a 50/50 Option /JV with a private investor and to a 2% Net Smelter Royalty held by Franco Nevada.

Of the many targets available, two have been chosen that appear to hold the highest potential.

Target 1 in Dargavel Township (Figure 1) is planned to test the area where past drilling by Chevron (1984) and Noble (2020) intersected the following values:

7.9 g/t gold over 2.0m within 2.6 g/t gold over 7.9m* (Chevron 85-4, Figure 2)

And follow-up drilling by Noble intersected:

0.44 g/t gold over 38.5m* (Noble DAR-20-06, Figure 2)

The Noble drill hole ended in mineralization and will be extended in order to define the true extent of the mineralization. Additional drilling will be done to test geophysical anomalies along strike for approximately 5.5 km.

Target 2 will test a drill hole drilled by Inco (1960's) that intersected:

9.25 g/t gold over 0.3m plus

0.51 g/t gold over 10.7m and

1.24 g/t gold over 6.5m* (Inco Hole 27089, Figure 2)

* Historical results not 43-101 compliant, True widths not known at this time

Figure 1: Target Areas of Noble 2022 Drill Program on Magnetic background. Dots are Conductive Zones



The current drill program will test a small proportion of targets identified by Noble. Figure 2 shows historic and Noble drill holes that have shown indications of gold mineralization

Figure 1: Historical exploration drill hole and Noble drill hole locations. Background is geology



Vance White, President and CEO of Noble, said" We are excited to continue the exploration on the Dargavel Township Property. Previous work carried out by Noble on the property detected gold mineralization in the five out of six holes drilled. What was not defined by the last program was the strike length of the zone or the width of the zone. The present program of geophysics and diamond drilling will help to define these unknowns."

Michael Newbury P.Eng. (ON), a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Noble.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, will continue to hold approximately 40,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81 as well as an additional ~11,000 hectares in the Timmins area and 44,000 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. It will also hold its recently acquired Nagagami Carbonatite Complex near Hearst Ontario as well as the Buckingham Graphite Property, the Laverlochere Nickel, Copper, PGM property and the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper PGM property all of which are in the province of Quebec. More detailed information is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com .

Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB."

Cautionary Statement:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

