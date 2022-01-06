Aurwest Receives Permit for Drilling Program at the Paradise Lake Gold Project, Newfoundland

Calgary, January 6, 2022 - Aurwest Resources Corp. (CSE: AWR) ("Aurwest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Newfoundland and Labrador Mineral Lands Division for a 33-hole, 10,000-meter drilling program on its Paradise Lake gold project in central Newfoundland. The phase one stage of this overall program will include 13 drillholes based on approximately 3,000 meters of drilling which is scheduled to commence in late January subject to weather conditions.

Mr. Colin Christensen stated, "Our 2021 field program was designed to explore for gold bearing structures associated with the interpreted major structural zone that underlies the project, evidenced by "leakage halos" in outcrops and sub-crops of the Botwood sediments. Our field program located several leakage halos in the Paradise Lake - Twin Ponds area of the property that exhibit a spatial correlation with the chargeability anomalies outlined by the recent IP survey and interpreted basement structures. The leakage halos are interpreted to represent late-stage structures that acted as channel ways for hydrothermal solutions emanating from depth depositing gold and pyrite in the Botwood sediments. The planned drilling program will be designed to test these leakage halos at depth exploring for gold in the volcanic rock underlying the Botwood sediments. We're excited to finally get started in testing these targets for their gold potential."

Priority targets for the drilling program will be selected based on a compilation of previous airborne geophysical surveys, mapping, and geochemical surveys as well as the recently completed IP survey. The objective is to identify the source of high-grade gold in quartz rich boulders that coincide with buried geophysical anomalies surrounding Paradise Lake. The 2021 field program successfully identified a 3km long structural zone evidenced by up to 14.3g/t Au in outcrop/sub-crop, intense late stage silicification, ankerite alteration and prominent chargeability anomalies associated with two post sediment intrusives in the Paradise Lake-Twin Ponds area of the project. The program will last a couple months, and results are expected in spring 2022.

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geol., is the Company's independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approves the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

About Aurwest Resources Corporation

Aurwest is a Canadian-based junior resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The Company currently has three Option Agreements to earn a 100% interest in Paradise Lake and Stony Caldera projects covering a 47,800-hectare (478 sq kms) package of gold exploration licenses within the emerging Central Newfoundland gold district. The Company also currently holds a 100% interest in the 28,294-hectare Stellar/Stars porphyry copper project, located approximately 25 kilometers southwest of Houston British Columbia.

