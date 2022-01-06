Royal Gold Presenting at the 25th Annual CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference (Virtual)

Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold" or the "Company," "we" or "our") announced today that management will present in the 25th Annual CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference.

Jason Hynes, Vice President, Business Development and Strategy, will participate virtually in a Precious Metals Royalty panel discussion on Wednesday, January 19, from 2:35 p.m. to 3:40 p.m. PT (3:35 p.m. to 4:40 p.m. MT; 5:35 p.m. to 6:40 p.m. ET). The webcast may be accessed through the Company's website under the Investors/Events and Presentations page and is expected to be available for viewing early the week of January 23.

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of December 31, 2021, the Company owned interests on 190 properties on five continents, including interests on 44 producing mines and 16 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD." The Company's website is located at www.royalgold.com.

