Meryllion Resources Corp. Announces Extension of Option Agreement Over the Oldham Range Project in Western Australia

Toronto, January 7, 2022 - Meryllion Resources Corp. (CSE: MYR), ("MYR "or the "Corporation") wishes to announce that it has signed an extension to the option agreement over the Oldham Range Project in Western Australia to April 1, 2022. All other terms of the agreement have remained the same. As stated in a press release dated December 16, 2021, the Corporation's planned drilling program remains subject to obtaining a suitable drilling rig and all regional approvals.

About Meryllion Resources Corp.

Meryllion Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Corporation undertook a corporate re-structuring and financing in early 2021 and is now investigating a number of exploration opportunities with drill-ready targets.

