Dynasty Gold Engages Jemini Capital as Marketing Advisor

Vancouver, January 7, 2022 - Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Jemini Capital ("Jemini"), a Canadian based consulting firm, for corporate development, marketing and financing services. Jemini will focus on helping the Company to expand its traditional capital markets and to increase its social media visibility.

Jemini is a full-service merchant bank advisory firm with extensive experience in assisting natural resources and tech companies in marketing and financing. Since its inception in 2014, Jemini has participated and been a part of $400 million financing. The team consists of experienced former bankers, marketing specialists and professional investors with a broad range of skill sets that cater to the Company's advisory requirements.

"We are very pleased to bring Jemini on board at this juncture of the Company's development," states Ivy Chong, Dynasty's President and CEO. "With a NI 43-101 confirmed gold resource for the Thundercloud property in Ontario, the Company is looking forward to its maiden drill program to further delineate the resource and test other prospective targets."

Under the agreement, Jemini receives a monthly retainer and 150,000 stock options at a price of $0.25 cents per share. The options are subject to the vesting provisions, the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan, and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America with projects located in a greenstone belt in Ontario and in the Midas gold camp in Nevada. The Company is currently advancing its Thundercloud gold deposit which contains 182,000 oz gold. The 43-101 Mineral Resource report and related press release with details on the resource are available on the Company's website and were filed on www.sedar.com. The 100% owned Golden Repeat gold project in the Midas gold camp in Elko County, Nevada, is surrounded by a number of large scale operating mines. In addition, Dynasty owns a 70% interest in the Hatu Qi2 gold mine in the Tien Shan Gold belt, Xinjiang, China, with which it is in legal dispute with Xinjiang Non-Ferrous Industrial Metals Group and its subsidiary Western Region Gold Co. Ltd. For more information, please visit the Company's website www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

