Sigma Lithium to Present at the Bank of America Securities Virtual Battery and Storage Conference on January 10

VANCOUVER, Jan. 7, 2022 - Ana Cabral-Gardner, Co-CEO of Sigma Lithium ("Sigma Lithium" or the "Company") (TSXV: SGML) (NASDAQ: SGML), is scheduled to present at the Bank of America Securities Virtual Battery and Storage Conference on January 10, 2022.

Event: Sigma Lithium's Presentation at the Bank of America Securities Virtual Battery and Storage Conference Topic: Decarbonizing Lithium along with Autos Date: Monday, January 10, 2022 Time: 11:15 AM ET Webcast: https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/batterystorage2022/id6B9yZs.cfm

Ana Cabral-Gardner will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day on Monday, January 10. Interested investors should contact their Bank of America Securities representative.

ABOUT SIGMA LITHIUM

Incorporated in Canada, Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ: SGML, TSXV: SGML) is dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicle batteries with environmentally sustainable and high-purity lithium, developing with an ESG-centric strategy, a leading integrated Lithium company in the Americas. Sigma is developing the largest hard rock lithium spodumene deposits in the Americas, located in its wholly owned Grota do Cirilo Project in Brazil.

The Company has processed these spodumene into Battery Grade Green and Sustainable Lithium for three years having achieved certification status with the largest battery makers in the world. Sigma has unique and differentiated environmental and social sustainability practices: The Project will be powered by clean and renewable energy. The Processing Plant will use state-of-the art water recirculation circuits combined with dry stacking tailings management, to reuse 100% of the water and not to create tailing dams. Sigma has sponsored a private agency to promote additional investments in the region and has been fostering initiatives to both create sustainable economic development while lifting the community from poverty.

With a goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2024, the Company has adhered consistently to the highest standards of environmental, social and governance practices, established as part of its core purpose at inception in 2012. For more information about Sigma Lithium, visit www.sigmalithiumca.com.

SIGMA LITHIUM SOCIAL MEDIA:

LinkedIn: @SigmaLithium Instagram: @sigmalithium Twitter: @SigmaLithium

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian and U.S. This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including but not limited to statements relating to the Company completing the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the receipt of TSXV approval, the operation of the Processing Plant, the ability of the Company to complete construction and commence commercial production within the targeted timing and projected budget, achieving net zero carbon, the general business and operational outlook of the Company, and other forward-looking information. All statements that address future plans, activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur is forward-looking information, including statements regarding the potential development of mineral resources and mineral reserves which may or may not occur. Forward-looking information contained herein is based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things: general economic and political conditions; the stable and supportive legislative, regulatory and community environment in the jurisdictions where the Company operates; anticipated trends and effects in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic and post-pandemic; demand for lithium, including that such demand is supported by growth in the electric vehicle market; the Company's market position and future financial and operating performance; the Company's estimates of mineral resources and mineral reserves, including whether mineral resources will ever be developed into mineral reserves; and the Company's ability to develop and achieve production at its mineral projects. Although management believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that these assumptions and expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information inherently involves and is subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to that the Company may not develop its mineral projects into a commercial mining operation; the market prices for lithium may not remain at current levels; and the market for electric vehicles and other large format batteries currently has limited market share and no assurances can be given for the rate at which this market will develop, if at all, which could affect the success of the Company and its ability to develop lithium operations. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ from current expectations, please refer to the current annual information form of the Company and other public filings available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sigma-lithium-to-present-at-the-bank-of-america-securities-virtual-battery-and-storage-conference-on-january-10-301456467.html

SOURCE Sigma Lithium