Yara initiates Belarus sourcing wind-down due to effects of sanctions on supply chain, while continuing safety program and trade union support

Oslo, January 10, 2022: Yara has a strong commitment to universal human rights and condemns all forms of repression and human rights violations. With the support of human rights organizations and trade unions, Yara has sought positive change by leveraging its presence in Belarus to promote occupational safety and human rights. However, the effects on the supply chain from the current sanctions on Belarus have forced Yara to initiate a wind-down of its sourcing of Belarusian potash, a key ingredient for the production of mineral fertilizers used in food production.



"The effects of the current sanctions on Belarus reduce Yara's ability to positively influence the safety and well-being of Belaruskali workers. For Yara, this is a disappointing development. We remain strongly committed to the safety and well-being of Belaruskali's workers. Despite the wind-down of potash sourcing, Yara aims to continue the industrial safety program initiated in 2021, in close cooperation with the independent trade union in Belaruskali and in full compliance with applicable sanctions," says Svein Tore Holsether, President & CEO of Yara International.



Through regular dialogue with Belaruskali management and trade unions, the implementation of a joint safety program in Soligorsk, first-hand observations, the secondment of a Yara Safety Director and through several other visits to Soligorsk, Yara has laid the ground for lasting improvements in the situation for Belaruskali workers. Although strengthening a corporate safety culture is a long-term process, Yara has already seen clear improvements in several areas during 2021. Some examples are machinery protection, trade union involvement and risk-based safe work assessments. It is Yara's ambition to continue this work despite its wind-down of sourcing activities. More details of the safety program can be found in a comprehensive report on yara.com: https://www.yara.com/siteassets/suppliers/reports/background-and-progress-report-on-yara-belaruskali-relations-9-january-2022.pdf/



Yara is committed to complying with all applicable laws and regulations, including sanctions. Although Yara's sourcing from Belarus is in full compliance with applicable sanctions, other parts of the supply chain are withdrawing essential services required to enable potash exports from Belarus, as a result of which Yara has initiated a wind-down in sourcing activities. The wind-down is expected to be completed by 1 April 2022. Yara will continue to monitor for any changes in the situation, including sanctions, as part of its ongoing sourcing operations.





