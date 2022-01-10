Verde announces 2022 guidance and two year outlook

BELO HORIZONTE, Jan. 10, 2022 - Verde Agritech Plc (TSX: "NPK") (OTCQB: "AMHPF") ("Verde" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its 2022 guidance of 700,000 tonnes production, with sales of $72.3 million, EBITDA of $28.4 million, net earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.50; and a 2023 guidance of 1.4 million tonnes.



2022 Guidance

The Company's target is detailed on a quarterly basis, reflecting the market demand's seasonality, as follows:

Period Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 FY 2022 Sales target (tonnes) 115,000 200,000 250,000 135,000 700,000 Revenue ($'000) 10,070 21,954 27,228 13,011 72,263 EBITDA ($'000) 1,358 10,155 13,414 3,506 28,434 EPS ($) 0.02 0.18 0.25 0.06 0.50

The 2022 guidance is underpinned by the following assumptions:

Grant of mining concession

Average Brazilian Real ("R$") to Canadian dollar exchange rate: C$1.00 = R$4.40

Average KCl CFR Brazil of US$500, compared to current price of US$760 per tonne (as per the market intelligence firm Acerto Limited weekly price as of December 3, 2021).

Sales Incoterms: 50% CIF and 50% FOB

Sales channels: 50% direct sales and 50% indirect sales



"Over the previous years, seeing that we were producing and selling a new product, our guidance was limited to volume and revenue. From 2022 onwards we are pleased to add EBITDA and EPS to Verde's guidance," said Cristiano Veloso, Verde's Founder and CEO.

2023 Guidance

For 2023, Verde's sales volume target is 1.4 million tonnes. This target represents a potential 100% growth Year-on-Year ("YoY").

Investors Newsletter

Subscribe to receive the Company's monthly updates at:

http://cloud.marketing.verde.ag/InvestorsSubscription

The last edition of the newsletter can be accessed at: https://bit.ly/Newsletter-November2021

About Verde AgriTech

Verde is an agricultural technology company that develops and produces fertilizers. Rooting our solutions in nature, we make agriculture healthier, more productive, and profitable for farmers. We work to improve the health of all people and the planet.

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. The Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements can be accessed at this link.

For additional information please contact:

Cristiano Veloso, President, Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +55 (31) 3245 0205; Email: investor@verde.ag

www.investor.verde.ag | www.verde.ag | www.supergreensand.com