Rokmaster Resumes drilling at Revel ridge project

VANCOUVER, Jan. 10, 2022 - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or the "Company") is pleased to report the resumption of underground diamond drilling on the Main Zone at the Company's Revel Ridge Project following the Christmas break.

John Mirko, President and CEO of Rokmaster stated; "I'm extremely pleased the conditions at Revel Ridge permit our team to drill in the middle of winter. Reflecting on our accomplishments in 2021, we reached several important milestones including: the significant expansion of mineral resources, the discovery of several significant precious and base metal occurrences property wide, and the expansion of Main Zone metallurgical testing. We achieved this all while greatly increasing our knowledge of Revel Ridge's mineralization systems, which will facilitate additional expansion and discovery in 2022. We're now in the process of planning surface and underground drilling on a promising series of targets, both close to existing resources and well outside those resource boundaries."

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Eric Titley, P. Geo., who is independent of the Company and who acts as Rokmaster's Qualified Person.

An updated corporate presentation, figures and photos are available on Rokmaster's website at https://www.rokmaster.com/projects/revel-ridge/

About Rokmaster

Rokmaster controls a portfolio of three significant exploration and development projects all of which are located in southern British Columbia in regions of excellent infrastructure. The three projects include:

Revel Ridge. Rokmaster is currently conducting an underground drill program at the Revel Ridge project located in southeastern British Columbia 35 km's N of the City of Revelstoke. Revel Ridge is a high-grade gold and polymetallic orogenic sulphide deposit which has been the subject of a PEA Technical Report dated December 8, 2020.

Big Copper. Rokmaster controls the Big Copper property in the Creston area of Southern British Columbia. Big Copper is a high-grade copper-silver occurrence hosted in mid-Proterozoic rocks. Copper-silver mineralization has been traced for 4 km along strike and is exposed in a series of adits and trenches over approximately 400 - 500 m of vertical relief. Big Copper likely belongs to a class of stratabound replacement copper-silver deposits hosted within mid - Proterozoic quartzitic sediments. The style and stratigraphic setting of mineralization at Big Copper may be analogous to similar stratabound silver-copper deposits in NW Montana e.g., the Troy mine (64 million tonnes of 0.74% Cu and 54 g/t Ag (Western Mining History, 2020) or Hecla's Montanore Mine, 112 million tonnes at 51.2 g/t Ag and 0.7% Cu (Hecla, 2020 Annual Report, Pg. 119. www.hecla-mining.com).*2

Duncan Zinc. Duncan is a carbonate hosted silver-lead-zinc deposit located near Duncan Lake in southern British Columbia. The deposit is hosted within a Cambrian age Badshot Limestone which also hosts silver-lead-zinc mineralization at Teck's currently producing Pend D'Oreille mine as well as past producers including the Blue Bell Mine, Reeves MacDonald, Jersey-Emerald and HB mines. Mineralization at Duncan Lake forms in the crest and limbs of the regional scale Duncan Lake anticline, where strong lead-zinc +/- silver mineralization has been traced by surface and underground drilling for approximately 2,500 m. At Duncan Lake, Rokmaster will be targeting > 30 Mt of >10% Pb+Zn+Ag. Historical background and a geological synthesis of the Duncan Lake deposit is provided in a NI 43-101 report by Lane, B., 2018: Technical Report on the Duncan Lake Project.

*2. The Qualified Person has been unable to verify this inferred resource.

