Diamond Drilling Resumed at Thompson Knolls Cu-Au-Mo project in Utah

VANCOUVER, January 10, 2022 - BCM Resources Corp. (TSX-V:B), the "Company," is pleased to announce that Diamond Drilling has resumed at the Thompson Knolls ("TK") porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum project in southwestern Utah.

The Company's new drilling contractor Falcon Drilling, the "Contractor" has started drilling TK3a in the proximity of the previously drilled TK3, which reached copper-molybdenum mineralization in the interval between 452 m and 558 m. The drill was stopped in mineralization due to complications experienced by the previous drillers. The mineralization intercepted in this drill hole has a distinctive porphyry style with dominant copper mineralization within the marbleized host rock dolomites and mineralized stockwork hosted by underlying quartz-monzonite porphyry. The northwestern flank of the TK project has coincident AMT and IP anomaly which will be tested by drillhole TK3a to the currently permitted depth of 3,600 feet (1,097 meters).

In December, the Contractor completed drilling of hole TK4 in the southern flank of the Thompson Knolls magnetic anomaly. The drillhole went to a depth of 1,421 feet (433 meters) intercepting a quartz-monzonite porphyry intrusion at depth of 633 feet (193 meters). The intrusive rock contains quartz veinlets within intervals of argillic, quartz-sericitic, and potassic alteration. The hydrothermal alteration in the quartz-monzonite porphyry confirms the presence of conductive rocks previously outlined by the AMT survey.

TK is located approximately 200 km southwest of Rio Tinto's giant Bingham Canyon porphyry copper-molybdenum-gold mine and smelter complex near Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Company's Director, Mr. Richard R. Redfern, M.Sc., and Certified Professional Geologist, a 'qualified person' for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, has verified and approved the information contained in this news release.

About BCM Resources Corporation

BCM Resources Corp. is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company focused on continued exploration of the Thompson Knolls Porphyry Cu-Au-Mo project. BCM also controls prospective Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum exploration projects in British Columbia. BCM Resources is managed by experienced and successful board members and advisors. For further information, including area maps, sections, and photos, please visit our website at www.bcmresources.com or contact us by e-mail at info@bcmresources.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release and related texts and images on BCM Resource Corporation's website contain certain "forward-looking statements" including, but not limited to, statements relating to interpretation of mineralization potential, drilling and assay results, future exploration work, and the anticipated results of this work. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metals prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical, governmental, social, or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the company's projects; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of sampling and drilling results and other tests; the possibility that required permits and access agreements may not be obtained in a timely manner; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions, and; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in these exploration programs.

