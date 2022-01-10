Hawkmoon 2022 Letter to Stakeholders

Hawkmoon Resources Corp. (CSE:HM; FSE:966) ("Hawkmoon" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following letter to stakeholders from its CEO and Founder, Branden Haynes:

Dear Stakeholders,

2021 was a pivotal year for the Company, one which did not come without its challenges but through diligent work by our talented team, it is satisfying to see how much we accomplished.

The Company completed an Initial Public Offering (IPO) and began trading on April 19, 2021, on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the ticker symbol "HM". Hawkmoon followed up the IPO with an option agreement to acquire 100% of the Wilson gold project from Cartier Resources (TSX.V: ECR). The Wilson property features a cluster of seven gold showings and is located in Quebec's prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

In July 2021, the Company commenced diamond drilling on the Wilson gold project. 5,031 metres were completed covering 28 holes. In October 2021, assay results showed results of 4.0 metres at 17.31 grams per tonne ("g/t") (DDH HMW 21-01). The highest gold values were 58.8 g/t in hole HMW 21-01 (twin) and 38.00 g/t in hole HMW 21-09. Additional assays were 3.0 metres at 11.25 g/t gold with grades up to 30.9 g/t (DDH HMW 21-08 (twin)) and in December 2021, further results of 1.0 m of 10 g/t Au t (DDH HMW 21-24) were released that demonstrated that several holes had intersected at least one altered and mineralized zone.

In November 2021, the Company completed a 10-hole drill program totaling 1,005 metres on its 48 claim (2,449-hectare) Lava gold property also located in the province of Quebec near the town of Belleterre. The drill program successfully intersected a wide prospective gold zone in all ten drill holes.

On November 25, 2021, the Company acquired a 100% interest in the Wilson East property consisting of 6 claims totaling ~338 ha contiguous to the east of the Wilson property. The agreement expanded the Company's existing land interest to ~2,000 ha in a prospective area.

During the year, Hawkmoon was able to get in a full season of work in Quebec, with the majority taking place in the Toussaint and Midrim showings on the Wilson gold project. The Wilson property provided exceptional drill results extending the zones to depth and along trend, growing what were already gold bearing zones spanning multiple rock formations. The zones remain open for further extension. Further assay results are expected soon from the Wilson and Lava properties.

On the corporate side, Hawkmoon was able to make some additions to our team with the hiring of Clémence Bertrand as Vice-President of Investor Relations and the appointment of Éric Lemieux, P. Geo as Strategic Advisor. They are already making significant contributions and we are pleased to have their expertise to guide Hawkmoon going forward.

Since April 2021, the Company has raised CAD $3.4M in three private placements mainly to fund exploration work on the Wilson gold project and Lava gold property. Hawkmoon is well funded for 2022 and has planned another 5,000 metres of drilling on its key Wilson property. Additionally, the Company has secured its first choice of contractor who due to high demand is likely to be in short supply this year.

In Hawkmoon's view, the Company's market performance did not mirror its technical and corporate successes on the Wilson and Lava projects. Hawkmoon has accomplished a great deal in less than a year of being a public company and will continue to learn from the lessons of last year through dedication and creative dynamic thinking. The Company's management will continue to guide Hawkmoon through careful planning and execution, recognizing that we must always adapt to find new and better ways to add value.

In closing, I would like to thank our talented technical and corporate teams for their diligence and hard work, and all of our shareholders, new and old, for their trust and support.

We are looking forward to keeping you updated on our progress in the weeks and months ahead.

Branden Haynes, CEO and Founder.

