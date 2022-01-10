Westward Gold Announces Listing on the OTCQB Venture Market

Vancouver, January 10, 2022 - Westward Gold Inc. (CSE:WG) (CNSX:WG.CN) (FSE:IM50) (OTC:WGLIF) ("Westward" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received final approvals to begin trading on the OTCQB Venture Market beginning on January 10, 2022, under the symbol "WGLIF". The Company's common shares are also now eligible for settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly-traded companies in the United States. Westward will continue to trade in Canada on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "WG" and in Germany on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "IM50".

Colin Moore, President of Westward, commented: "We are very pleased to have been accepted for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market. We believe this listing will help to provide greater liquidity, and increase our exposure to U.S.-based investors, which is of particular importance as a company with assets in Nevada."

The OTCQB, operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York, is the premier marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. It is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as an established market, providing public information for analysis and valuation of securities. Investors can find real-time quotes and market information at www.otcmarkets.com.

About Westward Gold

Westward Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on developing the Toiyabe and Turquoise Canyon Projects located in the Cortez Hills area of Lander County, Nevada. From time to time, the Company may also evaluate the acquisition of other mineral exploration assets and opportunities.

For further information contact:

Raymond D. Harari

Chief Executive Officer

Westward Gold Inc.

rdh@canaliscapital.com

Tel: +507-6675-2221

www.westwardgold.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-looking statements or information are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, the need for additional capital by the Company through financings, and the risk that such funds may not be raised; the speculative nature of exploration and the stages of the Company's properties; the effect of changes in commodity prices; regulatory risks that development of the Company's material properties will not be acceptable for social, environmental or other reasons, availability of equipment (including drills) and personnel to carry out work programs, that each stage of work will be completed within expected time frames, that current geological models and interpretations prove correct, the results of ongoing work programs may lead to a change of exploration priorities, and the efforts and abilities of the senior management team. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. These and other factors may cause the Company to change its exploration and work programs, not proceed with work programs, or change the timing or order of planned work programs. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information.

