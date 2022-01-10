Three Valley Copper Begins Trading on the OTCQB Under Ticker Symbol TVCCF

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2022 - (TSXV: TVC) (OTCQB: TVCCF) - Three Valley Copper Corp. ("TVC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading today on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") under the ticker symbol "TVCCF". The Company's common shares continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "TVC".



OTCQB is a venture market operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. To be eligible for quotation on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Companies must also meet a minimum bid price test and other financial conditions. OTCQB is recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market and provides current public information to investors that need to analyze, value, and trade securities.

The OTCQB Market provides investors who cannot access trading on the TSX Venture Exchange with an alternative access to TVC's common shares though regulated US broker-dealers. "Listing on the OTCQB will allow for greater engagement with our U.S. investor base. We are happy to provide U.S. investors with an easier platform to invest in our company," said Michael Staresinic, CEO, of Three Valley Copper.

The Company previously applied for its common shares to be eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). Once approved, the Company's common shares will be able to be transferred electronically between United States brokerage firms and eliminate physical stock certificates. It is expected that such approval will be received in the coming weeks. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies.

About Three Valley Copper Corp.

TVC, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada is focused on growing copper production from, and further exploration of, its primary asset, Minera Tres Valles SpA. Located in Salamanca, Chile, MTV is 95.1% owned by the Company and MTV's main assets are the Minera Tres Valles mining complex and its 46,000 hectares of exploratory lands. For more information about TVC, please visit www.threevalleycopper.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release contain forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as the "Forward-Looking Statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify Forward-Looking Statements. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains Forward-Looking Statements pertaining to: the expectation that the common shares of the Company will be eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the DTC.

Although TVC believes that the Forward-Looking Statements are reasonable, they are not guarantees of future results, performance or achievements. A number of factors or assumptions have been used to develop the Forward-Looking Statements, including: the application for the Company's common shares to be eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the DTC will be approved. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such Forward-Looking Statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the Forward-Looking Statements and information as the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since Forward-Looking Statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could vary materially from those expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Statements should assumptions underlying the Forward-Looking Statements prove incorrect or should one or more risks or other factors materialize. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive. Other risk factors that could affect the Company's operations or financial results are included in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 3, 2021 and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com). The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

You should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, the Company is under no obligation and does not undertake to update this information at any particular time, except as required by law.

