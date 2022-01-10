Newfoundland Discovery Commences Winter Drilling of up to 10,000 metres at the Chubb Lithium Project, Quebec

Vancouver, January 10, 2022 - Newfoundland Discovery Corp. (CSE: NEWD) (OTC PINK: NEWDF) (FSE: M4K) ("Newfoundland Discovery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has expanded its Phase 2 Drilling Program at the Chubb Lithium project in Quebec from 5,000 metres to 10,000 metres of diamond drilling.

As mentioned in its September 10, 2021, news release, the Company has planned to follow-up its successful Spring 2021 Phase 1 drill program as soon as the ground had frozen. All drilling permits have been obtained and the Phase 2 Winter 2022 drill program has already commenced.

The Spring 2021 program's emphasis was on the three pegmatite dykes present on the property, all 15 planned drill holes were completed, and it became evident that the potential lies in the Main Dyke. That drilling defined the Main Dyke to over a length of more than 350 metres. The grade and width of the lithium bearing pegmatite improved towards the south with 1.48% Li 2 O over 12.7 metres in DDH21-CH-15.





Figure 1: 2021 Spring Drill Results of Main Dyke at Chubb Lithium Property, Quebec

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7129/109504_1b4cebf38475aab1_002full.jpg

For this Winter 2022 program, planned holes will be drilled on sections 50 metres apart and will be focused on the southern extension of the Main Dyke. Three to four holes are planned to be drilled on each section to verify the zone to a vertical depth of 100 metres, with several planned holes to be drilled to verify the pegmatite at a greater depth. The goal of this program is to confirm the continuity of the lithium bearing pegmatite and to potentially proceed with a preliminary resource evaluation.





Figure 2: Chubb Property location within the Lacorne pegmatite field.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7129/109504_1b4cebf38475aab1_003full.jpg

The 100%-owned Chubb Project is located approximately 28km from the town of Val-D'Or, Quebec. This area is one of Canada's most prolific lithium belts and could soon be the country's next lithium producing district. Infrastructure such as powerlines and roads surround the project as Sayona Mining Ltd. advances their Authier Project toward development in strategic partnership with Piedmont Lithium Ltd. and in which Tesla, Inc. has already indirectly invested in Quebec's lithium resources through a deal with Piedmont.

COVID Protocols

Management expects the new Covid-19 restrictions implemented in Quebec will have a minimal impact on the drilling program. We fully comply with health and safety measures recommended by provincial, INSPQ, and CNESST regulations governing mineral exploration activities in Quebec, Canada.

Qualified Person

Donald Théberge, P.Eng., M.B.A., an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

About Newfoundland Discovery Corp.

Newfoundland Discovery is a Canadian junior mining exploration company focused on exploration and development along the Detour Gold trend in Quebec and the Central Gold Belt in Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Detour trend and retains significant landholdings in Newfoundland.

