Lithoquest Appoints First Nations Advisor

VANCOUVER, January 10, 2022 - Lithoquest Resources Inc. (TSX-V:LDI) (the "Company") today announced it has appointed Mr. Harvey Yesno, former Chief of the Eabametoong First Nation, as an Advisor to the Company. In addition, Lithoquest has contracted JM Development Solutions ("JMDS") to assist with engaging the Eabametoong community in discussions regarding the advancement of its high-grade gold properties in northwestern Ontario: Miminiska, Keezhik and Attwood.

"I am honoured that Mr. Yesno has agreed to become an Advisor to the Company," stated Bruce Counts, President & CEO of Lithoquest Resources. "Harvey's wealth of experience as a First Nations leader as well as his knowledge of the Eabametoong community and culture will be invaluable to Lithoquest as it moves its projects forward".

Mr. Yesno is a member of the Eabametoong First Nation located at Fort Hope approximately 350 km NNE of Thunder Bay, Ontario and served as Chief for the following periods: 1978 - 1985, 1989 - 1991 and 2019 - 2021. Mr. Yesno also served as President & CEO of the Nishnawbe-Aski Development Fund (1993 - 2011), Director of Community Relations for Ontario's Ring of Fire Secretariat (2011-2012), Grand Chief of Nishnawbe-Aski Nation (2012-15) and as a Member of the Board of Directors representing the Nishnawbe-Aski Nation with the Ontario First Nations Limited Partnership (2000 - 2011 and 2018 - 2019)

"Lithoquest is also looking forward to working with JM Development Solutions," continued Mr. Counts. "JMDS has a successful track record of working with junior mining companies to engage NW Ontario First Nations communities in the consultation process".

JM Development Solutions was founded in 2019 by Mr. Joeh Moses, a member of Biigtigong Nishnaabeg First Nation. Mr. Moses has more than 15 years of experience in leadership roles in Aboriginal government, the private sector and community organizations. Mr. Moses was the CEO of Biigtigong Dbenjgan, which manages the business interests of the Biigtigong Nishnaabeg First Nation (2016 - 2019) and served as the Director of Lands, Resources and Governance for the Biigtigong Nishnaabeg First Nation (2014 - 2016). In addition, Mr. Moses has held management positions with the RBC Royal Bank and the Wasaya Group of Companies.

About Lithoquest Resources Inc.

Lithoquest is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of economic precious and base metal deposits on three district-scale projects in the Fort Hope greenstone belt in northwest Ontario: Miminiska, Keezhik and Attwood.

