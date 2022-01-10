Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Us Listing On OTCQB Marketplace Under Symbol NVDSF

TORONTO, January 10, 2022 - Nevada Silver Corp. ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV: NSC) (OTCQB:NVDSF) is pleased to announce that it has obtained approval for trading on the OTCQB, a US trading platform operated by OTC Markets Group in New York. The Company's common stock will officially commence trading today on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol "NVDSF". Investors can find quotes for the Company's common stock on www.otcmarkets.com.

Gary Lewis, CEO at Nevada Silver said, "With two US-based exploration projects, expanding our reach into the US institutional and retail investment community was a logical extension of our investor relations strategy. The OTCQB listing will greatly enhance visibility and liquidity in one of the largest investor markets globally."

The OTCQB is the venture tier of OTC Markets on which 11,000 U.S. and global securities trade. The OTCQB is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. OTC Markets Group enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empowers companies to improve the quality of information available for investors. OTCQB listed companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions. With more compliance and quality standards, the OTCQB provides investors improved visibility to enhance trading decisions.

About Nevada Silver Corporation

Nevada Silver Corp. (TSXV: NSC) (OTCQB: NVDSF) is a multi-commodity resource company with two exploration projects in the USA. NSC's principal asset is the Corcoran Silver-Gold Project in Nevada. In addition, NSC has management and ownership rights over the Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota, which has been the subject of considerable technical studies, with US$24 million invested to date. Both Corcoran and Emily have been the subject of National Instrument 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimates.

