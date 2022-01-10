Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Lundin Gold Beats 2021 Guidance With Gold Production Of 428,514 Ounces

23:00 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, Jan. 10, 2022 - Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report fourth quarter 2021 gold production of 107,915 ounces ("oz") from its Fruta del Norte gold mine ("Fruta del Norte") in southeast Ecuador, resulting in total gold production of 428,514 oz for the year, exceeding the Company's 2021 guidance of 380,000 to 420,000 oz. Of the total quarterly gold production, 75,299 oz were produced as a concentrate and 32,616 oz as doré. During the same quarter in 2020, the Company produced 96,830 oz of gold. view PDF version

In the fourth quarter of 2021, the mill processed approximately 379,166 tonnes at an average throughput rate of 4,121 tonnes per day ("tpd"), the average grade of ore milled was 9.9 grams per tonne, and average recovery was 89.7%. Recoveries have improved every quarter during 2021.

Ron Hochstein, President and CEO commented, "I am extremely happy with our production of over 428,000 oz of gold in 2021, Fruta del Norte's first full year of operations. This achievement would not have been possible without our team's hard work at Fruta del Norte that resulted in improving recoveries and completing the plant expansion on time and on budget to increase the average plant throughput from 3,500 tpd to 4,200 tpd. 2021 was a successful year for Lundin Gold, and I look forward to another strong year in 2022."

Production Results

Q4 2021

FY 2021

Q4 2020

FY 20201

Ore processed (tonnes)

379,166

1,415,634

337,146

905,780

Average throughput (tonnes per day)

4,121

3,878

3,665

3,355

Average head grade (grams per tonne)

9.9

10.6

10.1

9.5

Recovery (%)

89.7%

88.6%

88.6%

85.9%

Gold ounces produced

107,915

428,514

96,830

242,400

Concentrate

75,299

289,499

56,900

161,300

Doré

32,616

139,015

39,930

81,100

Year End 2021 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Lundin Gold will publish its year end 2021 results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, after market close in North America. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results on Thursday, February 24 at 8:00 a.m. PT, 11:00 a.m. ET, 5:00 p.m. CET. Conference call details and a link to the webcast will be published with the year end 2021 results.

Qualified Persons

The technical information relating to Fruta del Norte contained in this News Release has been reviewed and approved by Ron Hochstein P. Eng, Lundin Gold's President and CEO who is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise in mine operations and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. The Company believes that the value created through the development of Fruta del Norte will benefit its shareholders, the Government and the citizens of Ecuador.

Additional Information

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Gold under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was publicly communicated on January 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time through the contact persons set out below.

__________________________

1 FY 2020 is the entire year's production, including the pre-commercial production period from January 1 to February 28. Also note that the operations at Fruta del Norte were suspended during Q2 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SOURCE Lundin Gold Inc.



Contact
Ron F. Hochstein, President and CEO, Tel (Ecuador): +593 2-299-6400, Tel (Canada): +1-604-806-3589, ron.hochstein@lundingold.com; Finlay Heppenstall, Director, Investor Relations, Tel: +1 604 806 3089, finlay.heppenstall@lundingold.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Lundin Gold Inc.

Lundin Gold Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A12GZU
CA5503711080
www.lundingold.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap