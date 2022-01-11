Greenland Resources Announces Voting Results

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2022 - Greenland Resources Inc. (NEO: MOLY, FSE:2LF) ("Greenland Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from the Company's ordinary-course annual general meeting held on January 6, 2022 (the "Meeting").



Election of Directors

Each of the four director nominees proposed by management were elected by over 99% of the votes cast, demonstrating robust shareholder confidence and support for the board. Details of the voting results are as follows:

Director For % Withheld % Ruben Shiffman 49,164,433 99.54% 225,000 0.46% Leonard Asper 49,189,433 100.00% 0 0.00% James Steel 49,189,433 100.00% 0 0.00% Nauja Bianco 49,189,433 100.00% 0 0.00%

Reappointment of Auditors

The reappointment of McGovern Hurley LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, to serve as the independent auditors of the Company for the ensuing year, and authorization of the Board of directors to fix the remuneration of the auditors, was approved unanimously by the votes cast.

For % Withheld % 49,197,433 100.00% 0 0.00%

Adoption of By-law No. 2

By-law No.2, respecting the advance notice policy of the Company for director nominations was approved. Details of the votes cast by proxy are as follows:

For % Withheld % 48,962,333 99.54% 227,100 0.46%

Adoption of the Novel Long-Term Incentive Plan

The adoption of the Company's new Long-Term Incentive Plan, implemented to comply with the listing requirements of the NEO Exchange, and replacing the plan previously in place, was approved by over 99% of the votes cast. Details of the votes cast by proxy are as follows:

For % Withheld % 48,962,333 99.54% 227,100 0.46%

About Greenland Resources Inc.

Greenland Resources is a Canadian reporting issuer with the Ontario Securities Commission as its principal regulator and is focused on the development of its 100% owned world-class Climax type pure molybdenum deposit located in central east Greenland. The Malmbjerg molybdenum deposit has pit-constrained Measured and Indicated Resources of 281 million tonnes at 0.18% MoS 2 , for 661 million pounds of contained molybdenum metal (Tetra Tech, 2021). The Malmbjerg project benefits from a 2008 Feasibility Study completed by Wardrop (now Tetra Tech), an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (SRK, 2007), an engineering optimization Concept Study (DRA, 2019) and had a previous exploitation license granted in 2009. With offices in Toronto, the Company is led by a management team with an extensive track record in the mining industry and capital markets. For further details, please refer to our web site (www.greenlandresources.ca) as well as our Canadian regulatory filings on Greenland Resources' profile at www.sedar.com

