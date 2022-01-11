Tudor Gold Intersects 1.91 g/t Gold Eq over 85.4 Meters in Step-Out Hole GS-21-125 and Significantly Extends Gold-Copper Mineralization of the Goldstorm Deposit to the Northeast

Vancouver, January 11, 2022 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") is pleased to present the final drill results from the 30,108 meter, 2021 resource expansion and definition drilling program for the Goldstorm Deposit and Calm Before the Storm Zone (CBS), as well as surface sampling results from the Eureka Zone, at their flagship property, Treaty Creek (the "Project"), located within the Golden Triangle of Northwest British Columbia.

Included in this press release are the results of three diamond drill holes that were completed at the Goldstorm Deposit along sections 113+00 NE and 118+00 NE, 500 metres apart, as well as the third exploration diamond drill hole at the recently discovered Calm Before the Storm Zone. Results of a continuous surface channel sample line completed at the Eureka Zone are also included.

The Copper Belle-Goldstorm Deposit (CB-GS) is situated only five kilometers northeast and on trend from Seabridge Gold's KSM deposits, which comprise one of the largest undeveloped gold and copper projects in the world. The CB-GS Deposit currently hosts a 1*NI 43-101 compliant Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 19.4 million ounces of AuEq grading 0.74 g/t AuEq and an Inferred Resource of 7.9 million ounces of AuEq grading 0.79 g/t AuEq (see Tudor Gold press release dated March 9, 2021).

Drilling and Surface Sampling Highlights include:

GOLDSTORM

GS-21-125 intercepted the DS5 domain, which averaged 0.82 g/t AuEq over 258.0 m, including 1.91 g/t AuEq over 85.4 m. The hole ended in gold-copper mineralization as unstable ground conditions prevented the completion of the hole.

GS-21-127, the farthest northeast step-out hole completed to date (approximately 200 m northeast of GS-21-119), targeted the deep DS5 domain. This hole successfully intersected the top of DS5 and ended in mineralization before being shut down due to poor field conditions. Results include 0.75 g/t AuEq over 46.5 m and 0.43 g/t AuEq over 70.0 m, which extended to the end of the hole. This target will be re-drilled in 2022.

GS-21-128 targeted the easterly extension of the CS600 and DS5 domains. The hole intercepted 0.61 g/t AuEq over 43.9 m within CS600. The hole ended in mineralization as field conditions prevented completion of the hole; the final 17.6 m averaged 1.31 g/t AuEq. This intersection is currently interpreted to be the upper part of DS5 and plans are to re-drill this target in 2022.

CALM BEFORE THE STORM

CBS-21-03 returned a near-surface interval that graded 0.85 g/t AuEq over 25.5 m and a second significant interval of mineralization farther down the hole that averaged 0.61 g/t AuEq over 33.15 m, with an enriched mineralized core of 0.94 g/t AuEq over 10.0 m.

CBS-21-03 confirms that gold mineralization is gaining strength westward and to depth.

EUREKA SURFACE SAMPLING

Channel sample line EK-21-CHN-01 extended the Eureka Zone 300 m to the north of previous drilling intercepts with a continuous surface sample line returning 0.72 g/t AuEq over 139.0 m, including 1.01 g/t AuEq over 69.0 m.

Plans for 2022 include drilling the area beneath this channel sample line, as well as testing the current model that Eureka may be the eastern extension to surface of the DS-5 domain of the Goldstorm Deposit.

Tudor Gold's President and CEO, Ken Konkin, P.Geo., states: "We are pleased to have completed the 2021 exploration season on a very positive note, having demonstrated that the Goldstorm Deposit still remains open in all directions and at depth. We have significantly expanded the Goldstorm system to the northwest, north, northeast and southeast, in addition to reporting some of our longest and strongest gold-copper mineralized intercepts that surpassed even the results obtained from last years' extremely successful drill program. Our primary goal is to define the ultimate limits of gold-copper-silver mineralization of the Goldstorm Deposit so we can determine the final resource estimate. We are committed to increasing our efforts for 2022 to achieve this goal.

"Exploration in other areas of the Property demonstrated that the Eureka System continues 300 meters to the north from our well-mineralized exploration drill hole EK-21-01 (Press Release September 28th, 2021) that confirmed the near-surface presence of a large gold target. Other notable achievements of 2021 were the successful expansion of the Perfect Storm System, located two kilometres southwest of Goldstorm, and the discovery of the Calm Before the Storm (CBS) system located two kilometres northeast of the Goldstorm Deposit. The Treaty Creek project has now ballooned with the addition of these three new drill targets that will be explored in tandem with definition drilling of the Goldstorm deposit limits in 2022. Our geological team is currently focussing their efforts over the next few weeks to complete the plans for the proposed 2022 diamond drill program. Leading the geological team is our new Vice President of Resource Development, Ms. Natalie Senger (P.Geo.). It's very rewarding for me to see the professional development and advancement of such a deserving geoscientist, who I have had the pleasure of working with during my career."

The complete list of the above reported composited drilling results for Goldstorm and CBS, as well as the drill hole data, including hole location, elevation, depth, dip and azimuth, are provided in Table 1 and Table 2, respectively. Rock channel sample results from Eureka trenching are shown in Table 3. Please click on the following link to view: Plan Map and Cross Sections for the drilling and surface samples reported in this news release.

Table 1: Drilling Results Goldstorm and CBS Zone in Press Release January 11th, 2022

Section Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (ppm) AuEQ (g/t) 113+00 NE GS-21-128(1) 162.10 206.00 43.90 0.56 2.31 162 0.61

And (DS5) 404.00 421.60 17.60 1.25 4.27 55 1.31 118+00 NE GS-21-125(1) 675.00 702.00 27.00 1.67 2.06 45 1.70

And (DS5) 910.50 1168.50 258.00 0.72 7.06 150 0.82

Including 949.50 1034.90 85.40 1.69 15.62 299 1.91

And (DS5) 1221.00 1292.40 71.40 0.67 7.25 849 0.85

Including 1275.00 1292.40 17.40 1.69 7.17 555 1.84 118+00 NE GS-21-127(1) 489.00 535.50 46.50 0.72 2.49 77 0.75

And (DS5) 621.00 691.00 70.00 0.36 4.69 130 0.43 A - 180 CBS-21-03 8.00 33.50 25.50 0.84 0.76 22 0.85

And 150.50 183.65 33.15 0.53 5.96 86 0.61

Including 156.00 166.00 10.00 0.84 7.89 52 0.94 Eureka Plan GS-21-CHN-01 0.00 139.00 139.00 0.58 7.19 485 0.72

Including 68.50 137.50 69.00 0.86 8.54 392 1.01 (1) Hole ended in mineralization, shut down due to drilling issues. All assay values are uncut and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths.

HQ and NQ2 diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled at standard 1.5m intervals

The following metal prices were used to calculate the Au Eq metal content: Gold $1625/oz, Ag: $19/oz, Cu: $2.8/lb. Calculations used the formula Au Eq g/t = (Au g/t) + (Ag g/t x 0.01169) + (Cu% x 1.1815). All metals are reported in USD and calculations do not consider metal recoveries.

True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions. Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body orientation and true widths.

Table 2: Drill data for holes in Press Release January11th, 2022

Section Hole ID UTM E NAD 83 UTM N NAD 83 Elevation (m) Azi (ᵒ) Dip (ᵒ) Depth (m) 113+00 NE GS-21-128 429037.0 6272847.0 1233.8 295 -85 421.6 118+005 NE GS-21-125 429209.5 6273224.9 1208.1 300 -83 1292.4 118+00 NE GS-21-127 429265.2 6273285.7 1202.1 305 -75 691.0 A - 180 CBS-21-03 430615.0 6273884.0 975.0 160 -45 312.25

Table 3: Surface Sample Results in Press Release January 11th, 2022

Sample Zone UTM E NAD 83 UTM N NAD 83 Elevation (m) Type Length Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (ppm) AuEQ (g/t) X557249 Eureka 429712.97 6272502.02 1268.72 CHANNEL 1.50 0.89 21.52 1230 1.29 X557247 Eureka 429715.74 6272503.17 1269.54 CHANNEL 1.50 0.30 10.04 5080 1.02 X557213 Eureka 429766.03 6272507.09 1277.47 CHANNEL 1.50 1.32 3.86 76 1.38 X557207 Eureka 429774.88 6272508.75 1279.68 CHANNEL 1.50 0.93 4.79 208 1.01 X557300 Eureka 429777.82 6272509.33 1280.34 CHANNEL 1.50 3.58 4.86 112 3.65 X557299 Eureka 429779.29 6272509.62 1280.60 CHANNEL 1.50 1.39 2.68 148 1.44 X557297 Eureka 429782.24 6272510.18 1281.31 CHANNEL 1.50 1.11 3.74 634 1.23 X557296 Eureka 429783.72 6272510.44 1281.65 CHANNEL 1.50 1.01 2.32 278 1.07 X557293 Eureka 429788.15 6272511.24 1283.20 CHANNEL 1.50 1.31 7.85 92 1.42 X557292 Eureka 429789.62 6272511.51 1283.46 CHANNEL 1.50 2.02 5.95 81 2.10 X557290 Eureka 429792.45 6272512.50 1283.45 CHANNEL 1.50 0.92 3.25 479 1.01 X557289 Eureka 429793.90 6272512.90 1283.75 CHANNEL 1.50 1.46 4.63 944 1.63 X557288 Eureka 429795.34 6272513.31 1283.87 CHANNEL 1.50 1.07 2.47 452 1.16 X557285 Eureka 429799.76 6272514.14 1284.53 CHANNEL 1.50 0.84 27.33 5851 1.85 X557284 Eureka 429801.25 6272514.35 1285.10 CHANNEL 1.50 2.25 8.56 775 2.44 X557283 Eureka 429802.74 6272514.55 1285.73 CHANNEL 1.50 1.23 12.14 945 1.49 X557279 Eureka 429808.69 6272515.28 1287.91 CHANNEL 1.50 0.68 97.64 2161 2.08 X557267 Eureka 429826.59 6272517.12 1289.80 CHANNEL 1.50 1.36 72.53 141 2.22

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is the Company's President and CEO, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

QA/QC

Diamond drill core and surface channel samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream by Tudor Gold personnel. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with properties in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which TUDOR GOLD has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Pretium Resources Inc.'s Brucejack property to the southeast. In April 2021 Tudor published their 43-101 technical report, "Technical Report and Initial Mineral Resource Estimate of the Treaty Creek Gold Property, Skeena Mining Division, British Columbia Canada" dated March 1, 2021 on the Company's Sedar profile. The Company also has a 100% interest in the Crown project and a 100% interest in the Eskay North project, all located in the Golden Triangle area.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the completion and anticipated results of planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company's planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.





TREATY CREEK OVERVIEW - Goldstorm Sections, CBS and Eureka Map Areas - Plan View



GOLDSTORM DEPOSIT - Section 113+00 NE



GOLDSTORM DEPOSIT- Section 118+00 NE



CALM BEFORE THE STORM - Section A - 180



EUREKA ZONE - Channel Sample Line - Plan View



1 * In April 2021 Tudor published a NI 43-101 technical report, "Technical Report and Initial Mineral Resource Estimate of the Treaty Creek Gold Property, Skeena Mining Division, British Columbia Canada" dated March 1, 2021 on the Company's Sedar profile.

