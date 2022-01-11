Newcore Gold Drilling Intersects 1.79 g/t Gold Over 24.0 Metres and 0.99 g/t Gold Over 29.0 Metres, at the Enchi Gold Project, Ghana

VANCOUVER, Jan. 11, 2022 - Newcore Gold Ltd. ("Newcore" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NCAU, OTCQX: NCAUF) is pleased to announce additional drill results from the 90,000 metre drill program underway at the Company's 100% owned Enchi Gold Project ("Enchi" or the "Project") in Ghana. Reverse Circulation ("RC") drilling at the Nyam Gold Deposit ("Nyam") at Enchi has intersected high-grade oxide gold mineralization near surface grading 1.79 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") over 24.0 metres ("m") from 38 m. RC drilling at the Kwakyekrom Gold Deposit ("Kwakyekrom") intersected 0.99 g/t Au over 29.0 m from 81 m, extending the drill-tested gold mineralization at Kwakyekrom by 500 metres to the north.

Highlights from Drilling at Nyam and Kwakyekrom

RC drilling at Nyam intersected oxidized gold mineralization near surface, including: Hole NBRC092 intersected 1.79 g/t Au over 24.0 m from 38 m, including 4.14 g/t Au over 4.0 m from 51 m. Hole NBRC097 intersected 0.87 g/t Au over 25.0 m from 10 m, including 2.59 g/t Au over 4.0 m from 20 m.

Additional RC drilling at Nyam extended the gold mineralization to depth, into the upper portion of the sulphide zone, including: Hole NBRC090 intersected 0.77 g/t Au over 31.0 m from 78 m, including 4.92 g/t Au over 1.0 m from 102 m and 5.19 g/t Au over 1.0 m from 107. Hole NBRC093 intersected 0.43 g/t Au over 48 m from 79 m, including 1.79 g/t Au over 4.0 m from 84 m and 1.32 g/t Au over 3.0 m from 99 m.

RC drilling at Kwakyekrom has extended mineralization 500 m north, increasing drill tested strike length of gold mineralization to 1.5 km, including: Hole KKRC080 intersected a gold mineralized structure grading 0.99 g/t Au over 29.0 m from 81 m, and a second zone of 1.67 g/t Au over 3.0 m from 40 m. Hole KKRC075 intersected 2.31 g/t Au over 7.0 m from 53 m. Hole KKRC076 intersected 1.14 g/t Au over 13.0 m from 119 m, and a second zone of 2.29 g/t Au over 2.0 m from 189 m.



Greg Smith, VP Exploration of Newcore stated, "We continue to encounter strong results at both the Nyam and Kwakyekrom deposit areas at Enchi, highlighting the potential for resource growth across the Project. Nyam continues to encounter high-grade oxide gold mineralization near surface, while also extending the mineralization at depth into the upper portions of the sulphide zone. These drill results also included drilling focused on testing Kwakyekrom to the north of the existing pit-constrained mineral resource area, with drilling successfully expanding the known mineralization by 500 metres to the north and increasing the drill tested strike extent of gold mineralization at Kwakyekrom to 1.5 kms. We look forward to completing the current 90,000 metre drill program over the next several months as we continue our exploration program to define Enchi's district scale potential."

This news release reports results for 37 RC holes totalling 5,447 m, including 18 RC holes totalling 2,319 m (NBRC090 to NBRC107) targeting the Nyam Gold Deposit and 19 RC holes totalling 3,128 m (KKRC066 to KKRC084) targeting the Kwakyekrom Gold Deposit. 33 of the 37 RC holes intersected gold mineralization.

Select assay results from the 37 holes of the drill program reported in this release are below:

Table 1 - Enchi Gold Project Drill Highlights

Hole ID Zone/Deposit From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) NBRC092 Nyam 38.0 62.0 24.0 1.79 including 51.0 55.0 4.0 4.14 NBRC090 Nyam 78.0 109.0 31.0 0.77 including 102.0 103.0 1.0 4.92 including 107.0 108.0 1.0 5.19 NBRC097 Nyam 10.0 35.0 25.0 0.87 including 20.0 24.0 4.0 2.59 NBRC093 Nyam 79.0 127.0 48.0 0.43 including 84.0 88.0 4.0 1.79 including 99.0 102.0 3.0 1.32 NBRC095 Nyam 61.0 75.0 14.0 0.72 including 70.0 74.0 4.0 1.42 and 105.0 125.0 20.0 0.90 including 111.0 114.0 3.0 2.38 NBRC104 Nyam 78.0 98.0 20.0 0.84 and 108.0 119.0 11.0 0.87 KKRC080 Kwakyekrom 40.0 43.0 3.0 1.67 and 81.0 110.0 29.0 0.99 KKRC075 Kwakyekrom 53.0 60.0 7.0 2.31 KKRC076 Kwakyekrom 119.0 132.0 13.0 1.14 and 189.0 191.0 2.0 2.29

Notes:

1. See detailed table for complete results

2. Intervals reported are hole lengths with true width estimated to be 75 - 85%

3. Length-weighted averages from uncut assays

Plan maps showing the drill hole locations can be viewed at:

https://newcoregold.com/site/assets/files/5749/2022_01-ncau-nr-enchi-plan-maps-l.pdf

Cross sections showing drill results and highlights for holes NBRC092 and KKRC080 can be viewed at:

https://newcoregold.com/site/assets/files/5749/2022_01-ncau-crosssections-nbrc092-kkrc080-l.pdf

A complete list of the 2020 - 2021 drill results released to date, including hole details, can be viewed at:

https://newcoregold.com/site/assets/files/5749/2022_01-ncau-enchi-2020-2021-drill-results-l.pdf

For the total planned 90,000 metre drill program, assay results have now been received and released for 396 holes representing 68,317 metres.

Drilling at Nyam

Drilling at Nyam completed on the north-central portion included new sections within the existing deposit area, testing both up-dip and down-dip. A series of holes tested the up-dip portion of the gold mineralization in the near surface oxidized zone, with NBRC092 drilled on a new section in the central portion of the zone intersecting 1.79 g/t Au over 24.0 m from 38 m, including 4.14 g/t Au over 4.0 m from 51 m and a second zone with 0.61 g/t Au over 4.0 m from 9 m. NBRC097 collared 250 metres to the north intersected 0.87 g/t Au over 25.0 m from 10 m, including 2.59 g/t Au over 4.0 m from 20 m.

RC drilling at Nyam extended the gold mineralization to depth into the upper portion of the sulphide zone intersecting wide zones of gold mineralization with higher-grade core structures. NBRC090 intersected 0.77 g/t Au over 31.0 m from 78 m, including 4.92 g/t Au over 1.0 m from 102 m and 5.19 g/t Au over 1.0 m from 107 m. NBRC093 drilled 50 metres north of NBRC090 intersected 0.43 g/t Au over 48.0 m from 79 m, including 1.79 g/t Au over 4.0 m from 84 m and 1.32 g/t Au over 3.0 m from 99 m.

Additional drilling completed included NBRC095, collared 125 metre north of NBRC090, which intersected an upper zone in the oxides returning 0.72 g/t Au over 14.0 m from 61 m, including 1.42 g/t Au over 4.0 m from 70 m, and a second lower structure in the sulphides with 0.90 g/t Au over 20.0 m from 105 m, including 2.38 g/t Au over 3.0 m from 111 m. NBRC104 drilled 50 metres north of NBRC097 also intersected two gold mineralized zones with 0.84 g/t Au over 20.0 m from 78 m and 0.87 g/t Au over 11.0 m from 108 m.

Drilling at Kwakyekrom

Drilling at Kwakyekrom tested the northern extension, successfully extending the gold mineralization 500 metres to the north of the existing pit-constrained resource area. KKRC080 collared 175 metres north of the existing resource pit intersected 0.99 g/t Au over 29.0 m from 81 m as well as a second gold mineralized structure of 1.67 g/t Au over 3.0 m from 40 m. KKRC079 drilled north of KKRC080 further extended the drill tested portion of the Kwakyekrom zone by an additional 75 metres north, testing the down dip extension, intersected 1.84 g/t Au over 5.0 m from 198 m along with a second structure of 2.61 g/t Au over 2.0 m from 208 m.

KKRC078, collared 400 metres north of the existing resource area, intersected 0.56 g/t Au over 23.0 m from 161 m, along with a second structure of 1.79 g/t Au over 2.0 m from 172 m. KKRC075, collared 75 metres north of KKRC078, intersected 2.31 g/t Au over 7.0 m from 53 m. KKRC076 drilled on the same section as KKRC075 tested the down dip extension and intersected 1.14 g/t Au over 13.0 m from 119 m as well as a second structure of 2.29 g/t Au over 2.0 m from 189 m.

Enchi Gold Project Mineral Resource Estimate

The Enchi Gold Project hosts a pit constrained Inferred Mineral Resource of 70.4 million tonnes grading 0.62 g/t Au containing 1.41 million ounces gold (see Newcore news release dated June 8, 2021). Mineral resource estimation practices are in accordance with CIM Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Best Practice Guidelines (November 29, 2019) and follow CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (May 10, 2014), that are incorporated by reference into National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). The Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared by independent qualified person Todd McCracken, P. Geo. of BBA E&C Inc. The technical report, titled "Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Enchi Gold Project, Enchi, Ghana" has an effective date of June 8, 2021, and is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

2020 - 2021 Enchi Drilling Program

A 90,000 metre discovery and resource expansion drilling program is underway at Enchi (anticipated completion in Q2 2022). The program includes both RC and diamond drilling and includes the first deeper drilling on the Project. This drill program includes testing extensions of the existing resource areas while also testing a number of high priority exploration targets outside of the Inferred Mineral Resource. Drilling is focused on step out extensions and exploration drilling at the Sewum, Boin, Nyam and Kwakyekrom Deposits. Additional drilling is planned at previously drilled zones that are outside of the resource area (Kojina Hill and Eradi), along with first pass drilling to test a series of kilometre-scale gold-in-soil anomalous zones with no prior drilling (Nkwanta, Sewum South and other anomalies). All zones represent high priority targets based on geological, geochemical and geophysical surface work and previous trenching and drilling.

Nyam Gold Zone

The Nyam Gold Deposit is one of the four deposits which comprise the pit constrained Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate at Enchi (4.9 million tonnes grading 0.82 g/t Au containing 129,000 ounces). Nyam is located 15 kilometres east of the town of Enchi, with nearby roads and power and further access provided by a series of drill roads. An airborne geophysical anomaly coincident with the Nyam Gold Deposit shows a complex series of linear high conductivity trends, reflective of the multiple sub-parallel gold-bearing structures. As part of the current drill program results have been received and released for a total of 101 holes representing 17,140 metres at Nyam.

Kwakyekrom Gold Zone

The Kwakyekrom Gold Deposit is one of the four deposits which comprise the pit constrained Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate at Enchi (2.7 million tonnes grading 0.64 g/t Au containing 55,600 ounces), with an initial resource defined at Kwakyekrom as part of the updated Mineral Resource Estimate announced in June 2021. Kwakyekrom is located 15 kilometres southeast of the town of Enchi, with nearby roads and power and further access provided by a series of drill roads. The Kwakyekrom structure is interpreted to be an extension of the Nyam structure and is located five kilometres south of Nyam. As part of the current drill program results have been received and released for a total of 68 holes representing 10,794 metres at Kwakyekrom.

Drill Hole Locations

Table 2 - Enchi Gold Project Drill Hole Location Details

Hole ID UTM East UTM North Elevation Azimuth ? Dip ? Length (m) KKRC066 529459 636214 80 298 -60 138 KKRC067 529362 636053 110 298 -60 152 KKRC068 529534 636175 93 298 -60 144 KKRC069 529156 635702 113 298 -60 150 KKRC070 529236 635656 109 298 -60 160 KKRC071 529055 635525 90 298 -60 162 KKRC072 529126 635490 96 298 -60 166 KKRC073 529260 635869 96 298 -60 156 KKRC074 529331 635828 88 298 -60 162 KKRC075 528961 635355 100 298 -60 150 KKRC076 529022 635319 97 298 -60 200 KKRC077 528913 635267 112 298 -60 162 KKRC078 528983 635231 97 298 -60 192 KKRC079 528950 635137 90 298 -60 210 KKRC080 528825 635093 94 298 -60 162 KKRC081 528901 635052 98 298 -60 156 KKRC082 528840 634942 102 298 -60 150 KKRC083 528894 634916 98 298 -60 188 KKRC084 529438 635997 87 298 -60 168 NBRC090 530663 638009 110 300 -60 160 NBRC091 530704 637995 106 300 -60 204 NBRC092 530670 638079 139 300 -60 129 NBRC093 530683 638040 130 300 -60 183 NBRC094 530669 638118 137 300 -63 132 NBRC095 530726 638099 90 300 -60 138 NBRC096 530681 638193 109 300 -60 130 NBRC097 530805 638296 84 300 -60 82 NBRC098 530925 638536 136 300 -60 126 NBRC099 530901 638474 112 300 -60 130 NBRC100 530813 638335 78 300 -60 120 NBRC101 530817 638367 100 300 -60 83 NBRC102 530848 638350 89 300 -60 120 NBRC103 530854 638384 85 300 -60 126 NBRC104 530849 638314 87 300 -60 120 NBRC105 530737 638212 89 300 -60 132 NBRC106 530548 637825 77 300 -60 138 NBRC107 530547 637889 78 300 -60 66

COVID-19 Protocols

Newcore's first priority is the health and safety of all employees, contractors, and local communities. The Company is following all Ghana guidelines and requirements related to COVID-19. The Company has implemented COVID-19 protocols for its ongoing drill program consisting of the mandatory use of personal protective equipment (including facemasks for all employees), maintaining social distancing, frequent hand washing, and daily temperature checks at the start of each shift.

Newcore Gold Best Practice

Newcore is committed to best practice standards for all exploration, sampling and drilling activities. Drilling was completed by an independent drilling firm using industry standard RC and Diamond Drill equipment. Analytical quality assurance and quality control procedures include the systematic insertion of blanks, standards and duplicates into the sample strings. Samples are placed in sealed bags and shipped directly to Intertek Labs located in Tarkwa, Ghana for 50 gram gold fire assay.

Qualified Person

Mr. Gregory Smith, P. Geo, Vice President of Exploration of Newcore, is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the technical data and information contained in this news release. Mr. Smith has verified the technical and scientific data disclosed herein and has conducted appropriate verification on the underlying data including confirmation of the drillhole data files against the original drillhole logs and assay certificates.

About Newcore Gold Ltd.

Newcore Gold is advancing its Enchi Gold Project located in Ghana, Africa's largest gold producer (1). The Project currently hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.41 million ounces of gold at 0.62 g/t (2). Newcore Gold offers investors a unique combination of top-tier leadership, who are aligned with shareholders through their 27% equity ownership, and prime district scale exploration opportunities. Enchi's 216 km2 land package covers 40 kilometres of Ghana's prolific Bibiani Shear Zone, a gold belt which hosts several 5 million-ounce gold deposits, including Kinross' Chirano mine 50 kilometers to the north. Newcore's vision is to build a responsive, creative and powerful gold enterprise that maximizes returns for shareholders.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Newcore Gold Ltd.

Luke Alexander

President, CEO & Director

(1) Source: Production volumes for 2020 as sourced from the World Gold Council

(2) Notes for Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate:

1. CIM definition standards were followed for the resource estimate.

2. The 2021 resource models used ordinary kriging (OK) grade estimation within a three-dimensional block model with mineralized zones defined by wireframed solids and constrained by pits shell for Sewum, Boin and Nyam. Kwakyekrom used Inverse Distance squared (ID2).

3. A base cut-off grade of 0.2 g/t Au was used with a capping of gold grades varied by deposit and zone.

4. A US$1,650/ounce gold price, open pit with heap leach operation was used to determine the cut-off grade of 0.2 g/t Au. Mining costs of US$1.40 for oxides, US$2.10 for transition, and US$2.60 for fresh rock per mined tonne and G&A and milling costs of US$6.83/milled tonne. The Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate is pit constrained.

5. Metallurgical recoveries have been applied to four individual deposits and in each case three material types (oxide, transition, and fresh rock) with average recoveries of 77% for Sewum, 79% for Boin, 60% for Nyam and 72% for Kwakyekrom.

6. A density of 2.20 g/cm3 for oxide, 2.45 g/cm3 for transition, and 2.70 g/cm3 for fresh rock was applied.

7. Optimization pit slope angles varied based on the rock types.

8. Mineral Resources that are not mineral reserves do not have economic viability. Numbers may not add due to rounding.

9. These numbers are from the technical report titled "Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Enchi Gold Project, Enchi, Ghana", with an effective date of June 8, 2021, prepared for Newcore Gold by BBA E&C Inc. in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and is available under Newcore's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

