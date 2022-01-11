iMetal Confirms Effective Date for Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, January 11, 2022 - iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V2) ("iMetal" or the "Company") announces that effective at the close of business on January 13, 2022, it will consolidate its common share capital on a five-for-one basis (the "Consolidation"). Effective at the opening of markets on January 14, 2022, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on a post-Consolidation basis under the existing ticker symbol "IMR".

The Company currently has 51,730,372 common shares outstanding. Following completion of the Consolidation, it is expected to have approximately 10,346,075 shares outstanding.

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Consolidation. Shareholders who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fraction of a common share will be rounded to the nearest whole number of common shares and no cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional shares. Registered holders of common shares of the Company will receive a letter of transmittal from Computershare Investor Services Inc. with instructions on how to exchange existing share certificates for new post-Consolidation share certificates.

About iMetal Resources Inc.

A Canadian based junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec. iMetal is focused on advancing its Gowganda West Project that borders the Juby Project, an advanced exploration-stage gold project located within the Shining Tree area in the southern part of the Abitibi greenstone belt about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins gold camp.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Saf Dhillon

President & CEO

iMetal Resources Inc.

saf@imetalresources.ca

Tel. (604-484-3031)

Suite 550, 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2V6.

https://imetalresources.ca

