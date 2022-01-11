Delta Resources Grants Stock Options and Engages MI3 Communications for Investor Relations

Kingston, January 11, 2022 - Delta Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DLTA) (OTC Pink: DTARF) (FSE: 6G01) ("Delta" or "the Company") announces the grant of 1,900,000 stock options to management, the board of directors and consultants. The options are exercisable at $0.25 for 5 years from the date of the grant and vest immediately.

Delta is also pleased to announce the signature of a one-year contract with MI3 Communications Financières Inc., a Montreal based investor relations firm with extensive contacts in the investment and financial community. Their presence will help support the Company's visibility in the marketplace. In exchange for their services, MI3 will receive $36,000.

The Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on growing shareholder value through the exploration of two very high-potential gold and base-metal projects in Canada.

DELTA-1, 45 km 2 located 50km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario where an extremely high gold-in-till anomaly and kilometre-scale gold-bearing alteration halo point to a never-tested regional structure.

located 50km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario where an extremely high gold-in-till anomaly and kilometre-scale gold-bearing alteration halo point to a never-tested regional structure. DELTA-2 GOLD and DELTA-2 VMS, 200 km2 in the prolific Chibougamau District of Quebec, with a potential for hydrothermal-gold and gold-rich VMS deposits.

Delta has 49M shares outstanding, is fully funded for its 2022 exploration program and, is set to receive an additional $400,000 on March 1st, 2022, through the sale of its Bellechasse-Timmins gold project in SE Quebec.

