Sable Intercepts 753.8 g/t AgEq over 1.0m within 269.7 g/t AqEg over 5.6m at El Fierro Project

VANCOUVER, Jan. 11, 2022 - Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAE) (OTCQB: SBLRF) is pleased to announce the first batch of analytical results from the Company's Phase II diamond drilling campaign at El Fierro Project. El Fierro is a historic artisanal silver-rich mining district located 250 km northwest of San Juan city. Sable completed the first drilling campaign ever conducted at El Fierro in May 2021 with a total of 3,278m in 25 drill holes, reporting multiple high-grade intercepts and the identification of >14.5 kilometres of veins. So far, Sable has drill tested portions of the Fierro Bajo, Fierro Alto, La Verde and Lagunitas vein systems.

The current Phase II drill program commenced in late October 2021 and by mid-December had completed 3,630 metres in 31 drill holes. The campaign focuses on reconnaissance drilling to determine the full strike extension of the La Verde and Lagunitas vein systems and to confirm vertical continuity down to at least 250 metres. In addition, the Company is conducting some extra drilling on Fierro Bajo, and first pass drilling over other known veins.

Sable has received results from the first 15 drill holes of the Phase II drill program, while 16 additional holes (322 samples) are currently being analyzed by ALS Minerals. Eight of the holes received are located in the central portion of La Verde vein (see Figure 1) and have all returned significant results (see Table 1). The seven additional holes tested reconnaissance targets in the Fierro Bajo area but did not return significant results.

Ruben Padilla, President and CEO of Sable stated, "We are pleased with the latest drill results reporting significant silver, gold, and base metals. We're having a good percentage of vein intercepts at La Verde, which, together with Lagunitas are two of the largest known vein systems at El Fierro Project. Our ongoing Phase II drill program will be generating a constant flow of new analytical results for the next six months as we define the full extent of these large vein systems."

Highlighted intercepts include:

Hole LV-DH-21-43

324.14 g/t AgEq (68.3 g/t Ag; 1.95 g/t Au; 2.6% Pb; 0.21% Zn) over 0.60m from 21.40 to 22.00m

269.72 g/t AgEq (66.61 g/t Ag; 1.26 g/t Au; 0.33% Cu; 0.97% Pb; 0.65% Zn) over 5.60m from 26.60 to 32.20m

Including

753.85 g/t AgEq (42.35 g/t Ag; 5.53 g/t Au; 0.48% Cu; 2.51% Pb; 2.73% Zn) over 1.0m from 27.10 to 28.10m

981.08 g/t AgEq (63 g/t Ag; 7.84 g/t Au; 0.64% Cu; 3.37% Pb; 1.97% Zn) over 0.50m from 27.10 to 27.60m

341.97 g/t AgEq (171 g/t Ag; 1.09 g/t Au; 0.39% Cu; 0.66% Pb; 0.31% Zn) over 0.50m from 31.10 to 31.60m

Hole LV-DH-21-36

353.98 g/t AgEq (167 g/t Ag; 0.72 g/t Au; 0.61% Cu; 1.23% Pb; 0.39% Zn) over 1.25m from 38.40 to 39.65m

Hole LV-DH-21-43 is located 110m north of LV-DH-21-12 drilled during last campaign and which intercepted several mineralized zones on the margins of mafic dykes. Drill hole 43 was drilled from north to south targeting a mineralized zone returning 1,011.3 g/t AgEq over 2.2m discovered in trench TLV-009 (see Sable news release dated May 17, 2021). Drill hole LV-DH-21-36 is located 70m east of hole LV-DH-21-08 drilled during the first campaign which returned 546.78 g/t AgEq over 9.95m (see Sable news release dated May 3, 2021). Other highlighted intercepts are presented in Table 1.

Table 1 - Anomalous Intercepts from Reported Holes Hole From To Interval AgEq (g/t) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) LV-DH-21-28 11.40 12.00 0.60 219.32 24.2 1.67

0.99 0.57 FB-DH-21-35 116.50 117.00 0.50 112.09 104



0.25

LV-DH-21-36 38.40 39.65 1.25 353.98 167.0 0.72 0.61 1.23 0.29 LV-DH-21-37 71.80 72.80 1.00 277.43 108.15 0.87 0.77 0.1 0.1 Including 71.80 72.30 0.50 355.22 191.0 1.46 0.32



LV-DH-21-38 40.75 41.25 0.50 228.31 59.0 0.28 0.11 3.71 0.29 LV-DH-21-40 17.50 18.00 0.50 200.49 46.8 0.58 0.14 2.39 0.55 LV-DH-21-42 137.45 137.95 0.50 372.44 161.0 1.18 0.46 1.49 0.26 LV-DH-21-43 21.40 22.00 0.60 324.14 68.3 1.95

2.6 0.21 LV-DH-21-43 26.60 32.20 5.60 269.72 66.61 1.26 0.33 0.97 0.65 Including 27.10 28.10 1.00 753.85 42.35 5.53 0.48 2.51 2.73 Including 27.10 27.60 0.50 981.08 63.0 7.84 0.64 3.37 1.97 And 31.10 31.60 0.50 341.97 171 1.09 0.39 0.66 0.31

Mineralization intercepted in reported drill holes represents between 60% and 90% true width. Maps and tables associated with this press release will be available on Sable's website (www.sableresources.com). Silver equivalent (AgEq) is calculated based on 100% recovery and prices of USD 18 per oz for silver; USD 1,500 per oz for gold; USD 0.85 per pound for lead; USD 1.1 per pound for zinc; and USD 3.0 per pound for copper. Cu, Pb, Zn values lower than 0.1%, and Au values lower than 0.1 g/t have not been considered within the AgEq calculation.

Table 2. Location of Reported Holes Hole number North East Elevation FB-DH-21-26 6743035 2459259 3763 FB-DH-21-27 6742850 2459239 3795 FB-DH-21-29 6742803 2459556 3779 FB-DH-21-35 6742852 2459442 3772 LV-DH-21-28 6745270 2452639 4589 LV-DH-21-31 6745261 2452692 4595 LV-DH-21-33 6745160 2452659 4569 LV-DH-21-36 6745324 2453289 4586 LV-DH-21-37 6745296 2453291 4597 LV-DH-21-38 6745324 2453175 4616 LV-DH-21-39 6745290 2453176 4626 LV-DH-21-40 6745321 2453073 4635 LV-DH-21-41 6745329 2452949 4654 LV-DH-21-42 6745246 2453229 4623 LV-DH-21-43 6745407 2453386 4558

Sable is providing an opportunity for shareholders and other interested parties to participate in a Webinar to be held at 4 pm ET on January 13, 2022. To register, please click on the following link -https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rjgdP8wmTJKfLU7vnm3myA. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

In other news, the Company has entered into a market making services agreement with Independent Trading Group, Inc. ("ITG") pursuant to which ITG will provide market-making services in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and other applicable legislation (the "ITG Agreement"). ITG will trade the common shares on the Exchange with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity and stability of the common shares.

The engagement is effective February 1, 2022 and has an initial term of three months. Thereafter, the engagement will automatically renew for successive one-month terms until terminated by either party upon 30 days prior written notice. Under the terms of the ITG Agreement, ITG will receive $5,000 per month, plus applicable taxes, payable on the first business day of each month. There are no performance factors contained in the ITG Agreement, and ITG will not receive common shares or options as compensation. To the knowledge of the Company, neither ITG nor its principals own any securities in the capital of Sable.

ITG is an independent, privately held broker-dealer based in Toronto, Ontario, that provides a wide range of financial and investment services, and is registered with the Canadian Securities Exchange, NEO, Toronto Stock Exchange and the TSXV along with the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC).

The ITG Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

ABOUT EL FIERRO PROJECT

The El Fierro Project is located 250 km northwest of San Juan, Argentina and 120 km north of Sable's Don Julio Project in one of the best-known historical mining districts in the San Juan province. The El Fierro Project consists of four main known mineralized areas - Fierro Alto, Fierro Bajo, La Verde and Lagunitas over an area of 8.6 km x 6.2 km. Three of the four areas host a number of old artisanal mining workings where silver, lead and zinc were intermittently mined since the late 1800's until the 1960s. Prior to Sable's 2021 drill program, the Property had never been drilled. Sable currently controls 58,510 hectares covering all the historically mineralized areas and additional highly prospective ground over a large magnetic anomaly.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of new precious metal projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable's main focus is developing its large portfolio of new greenfields projects to resource level. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (163,969 ha) incorporating the Don Julio, El Fierro, La Poncha, and Los Pumas Projects in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Mexico Regional Program (1.16Mha in application, 39,000ha titled) incorporating the Vinata and El Escarpe projects.

SAMPLE PREPARATION AND QA/QC

Sample preparation for projects in Argentina is carried out by ALS Chemex Argentina, a subsidiary of ALS Minerals, at its facility located in Mendoza, Argentina. Analyses are carried out at their laboratory in Lima, Peru. Sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PREP-31).

Gold was analyzed by fire assay of a 30 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectrometer (ICP-AES); multi-elements were analyzed by aqua regia digestion of a 1 gram sub-sample with detection by inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectrometer (ICP-AES) for 35 elements (Ag, Al, As, B, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Co, Cr, Cu, Fe, Ga, Hg, K, La, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Ni, P, Pb, S, Sb, Sc, Sr, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Zn) (codes Au-ICP21 and ME-ICP41). This digestion method dissolves most minerals but not all elements are quantitatively extracted in some sample matrices. Over limit Ag, Cu, Pb, Zn OG46 analyses are conducted when samples exceed the upper detection limits; this method includes Aqua Regia digestion and ICP-AES finish. Method Ag-GRA22 which includes Fire Assay with gravimetric finish is applied when Ag exceeds 1500 g/t. Tritration method is applied when Pb and Zn exceed 20 and 30%, respectively (codes Pb-VOL70 and Zn-VOL50). Control samples (standards, blanks, and duplicates) are inserted systematically, and their results evaluated according to the Company protocols.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Luis Arteaga M.Sc. P.Geo., Vice President Exploration is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

