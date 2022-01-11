Geodrill Awarded Significant Multi-rig, Multi-year Contracts

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2022 - Geodrill Ltd. ("Geodrill" or the "Company") (TSX: GEO), a leading West African based drilling company announces the Company has been awarded significant multi-rig long-term drilling contracts with Perseus Mining Ltd. ("Perseus") (ASX: PRU) (TSX: PRU), a West African-based mining company with gold production and exploration activities in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire.

The contracts with Perseus are for exploration drilling in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire and to be completed by August 2023 utilizing up to 15 drill rigs from the Company's existing fleet. The contracts are expected to generate revenue in excess of US$45 million over the term of the contracts. Geodrill currently has a rig fleet of 71 drill rigs operating in West Africa, Egypt and Peru.

"Geodrill continues to build meaningful relationships and revenue by expanding contracts with top-tier gold customers in our core geographic region. These contracts bring top-line growth, improving economies of scale and support our goal of delivering consistent earnings in 2022," said Dave Harper, CEO and President of Geodrill.

About Perseus Mining Ltd

Perseus Mining is a multi-mine, multi-jurisdictional explorer, developer, and producer of gold with a solid track record of successfully operating in West Africa. Perseus currently has three producing gold mines, one in Ghana and two in Côte d'Ivoire, including the recently commissioned Yaouré Gold Mine which achieved commercial production in March 2021. Perseus is on track to produce more than 500,000 ounces of gold per year with three mines in operation, generating a cash margin of more than US$400 per ounce from financial year 2022.

About Geodrill Limited

Geodrill has been successful in establishing a leading market position in Ghana, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire and Mali. The Company is also expanding its geographic presence into Egypt in North Africa, and Peru in South America. With the largest fleet of multi-purpose rigs, Geodrill provides a broad selection of diverse drilling services, including exploration, delineation, underground and grade control drilling, to meet the specific needs of its clients. The Company's client mix is made up of senior mining, intermediate and junior exploration companies. www.geodrill-gh.com.

