Surge Copper Intersects 52 metres of 0.7% CuEq from 8 metres downhole including 20 metres of 1.5% CuEq at the Seel Breccia Zone

VANCOUVER, Jan. 11, 2022 - Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV: SURG) (OTCQX: SRGXF) (Frankfurt: G6D2) ("Surge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce complete assay results for 15 holes from the Seel Breccia Zone at the Company's 100% owned Ootsa Property in British Columbia. The Seel Breccia Zone is located 200 metres north of the East Seel deposit and is known to contain high-grade copper and silver mineralization that extends from surface along a series of steeply dipping brecciated zones. Drilling during the summer 2021 program encountered this style of breccia mineralization in a stepout to the north and west of the known zone, and this release contains the second batch of results from follow-up drilling in this area. The first batch of results was released on December 7, 2021.

Highlights

Hole S21-294 intersected 42 metres grading 0.87% copper equivalent from 18 metres downhole depth, including 20 metres grading 1.65% copper equivalent

Hole S21-295 intersected 52 metres grading 0.71% copper equivalent from 8 metres downhole depth, including 20 metres grading 1.53% copper equivalent

Hole S21-296 intersected 36 metres grading 0.83% copper equivalent from 18 metres downhole depth, including 18 metres grading 1.03% copper equivalent

Holes S21-294, 295, and 296 are collared from the same setup but are oriented in different directions fanning out across the strike direction of the zone demonstrating good continuity of high grade within the central part of the Breccia Zone system

Hole S21-298 intersected 30 metres grading 0.98% copper equivalent from 80 metres downhole depth, including 20 metres grading 1.36% copper equivalent, extending at depth the known resource area of the main Seel Breccia body, and potentially opening the zone for further expansion at depth

Assay results have been received for 15 holes from the Seel Breccia Zone including holes S21-283 to 291 and S21-293 to 298. Significant results are summarized in the table below. Hole locations and orientations are shown on the drill hole map and select holes are illustrated on the long section and cross sections below.

Holes S21-294, 295, and 296 were collared from a similar location but oriented in varying azimuth directions and all intersected strong breccia style mineralization demonstrating good continuity in the central part of the zone (see long section in Figure 2 below). Hole S21-294 intersected 42 metres grading 0.62% copper and 16.9 g/t silver (0.87% copper equivalent) from 18 metres downhole, including 20 metres grading 1.17% copper and 32.1 g/t silver (1.65% copper equivalent). Hole S21-295 intersected 52 metres grading 0.51% copper and 15.1 g/t silver (0.71% copper equivalent) from 8 metres downhole, including 20 metres grading 1.09% copper and 33.1 g/t silver (1.53% copper equivalent). Hole S21-296 intersected 36 metres grading 0.62% copper and 16.5 g/t silver (0.83% copper equivalent) from 18 metres downhole, including 18 metres grading 0.78% copper and 20.9 g/t silver (1.03% copper equivalent).

Hole S21-285 was collared approximately 50 metres to the east of hole S21-281 (see Press Release dated December 7, 2021), and drilled toward the west, undercutting hole S21-281, and intersected 10 metres grading 0.73% copper and 20.9 g/t silver (1.01% copper equivalent) from 56 metres downhole, and 18 metres grading 0.42% copper and 9.9 g/t silver (0.54% copper equivalent) from 76 metres downhole, including 4 metres grading 0.94% copper and 24 g/t silver (1.22% copper equivalent), demonstrating depth continuity in this area (see Section B3-B3' in Figure 3 below).

Hole S21-298 was collared in the far eastern extent of the area and undercut historical hole S06-42 from the main Seel Breccia resource area (see Section B5-B5' in Figure 4 below). This hole intersected 30 metres grading 0.73% copper and 21.2 g/t silver (0.98% copper equivalent) from 80 metres downhole, including 20 metres grading 1.04% copper and 27.8 g/t silver (1.36% copper equivalent), demonstrating depth continuity in this area, and potentially opening up the zone for further expansion at depth.

Holes S21-286, 288, 290, 291, and 297 were all angled obliquely to either the dip or strike angle of the prevailing orientation of the zone and therefore did not directly test the main breccia zone and did not intersect significant mineralization.

The Seel Breccia is a near-vertical to steeply south-dipping breccia body ranging from 25 to 50 metres wide, extending to depths exceeding 100 metres below surface, and having a known strike length of approximately 300 metres. Smaller parallel and irregular breccia bodies locally surround the main zone. These initial drill results show potential to significantly expand near-surface high-grade mineralization well beyond the zone of historical drilling, and the area is being evaluated for its potential as a high-grade starter pit.

Results are pending from 20 additional holes testing exploration targets in the near vicinity of the Seel and Ox deposits, including the Seel Breccia Zone. An additional nine core holes are also pending from the Company's 2021 Berg drill program.

Summary of Assay Results for Selected Holes Drill

Hole From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m)1 CuEq

(%)2 Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) S21-283 62 74 12 0.25 0.18 0.03 4.6 S21-284 120 124 4 0.28 0.11 0.08 9.8 S21-285 56 66 10 1.01 0.73 0.06 20.9 S21-285 76 94 18 0.54 0.42 0.02 9.9 including 88 92 4 1.22 0.94 0.03 24.0 S21-287 76 94 18 0.28 0.14 0.12 3.5 S21-289 14 20 6 0.33 0.22 0.06 4.7 S21-293 36 42 6 0.47 0.09 0.40 2.9 S21-294 18 60 42 0.87 0.62 0.09 16.9 including 20 40 20 1.65 1.17 0.16 32.1 S21-294 142 160 18 0.30 0.19 0.05 6.0 S21-295 8 60 52 0.71 0.51 0.04 15.1 including 10 30 20 1.53 1.09 0.10 33.1 S21-296 18 54 36 0.83 0.62 0.04 16.5 including 24 42 18 1.03 0.78 0.03 20.9 S21-298 80 110 30 0.98 0.73 0.03 21.2 including 90 110 20 1.36 1.04 0.03 27.8

1. Width refers to drill hole intercepts; true widths have not been determined. 2. CuEq (copper equivalent) has been used to express the combined value of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver as a percentage of copper, and is provided for illustrative purposes only and to provide ease of comparison. No allowances have been made for recovery losses that may occur should mining eventually result. Calculations use metal prices of US$3.00/lb copper, US$1,800/oz gold, US$10/lb molybdenum, and US$22/oz silver, using the formula CuEq % = Cu % + (Au g/t x 0.875) + (Mo % x 3.33) + (Ag g/t x 0.0107).

Figure 1. Drill hole location map for the Seel Breccia Zone.

Figure 2. Seel Breccia Zone long section B4-B4'. See Figure 1 for section location.



Figure 3. Seel Breccia Zone cross section B3-B3' showing results for holes S21-281, 285, and 294. See Figure 1 for section location.

Figure 4. Seel Breccia Zone cross section B5-B5' showing results for hole S21-298. See Figure 1 for section location.

Quality Control

All drill core is logged, photographed, and cut in half with a diamond saw. Half of the core is bagged and sent to ALS Geochemistry in Kamloops, British Columbia for analysis (which is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited), while the other half is archived and stored on site for verification and reference purposes. Gold is assayed using a 30g fire assay method and 33 additional elements are analyzed by Induced Coupled Plasma (ICP) utilizing a 4-acid digestion. Duplicate samples, blanks, and certified standards are included with every sample batch and then checked to ensure proper quality assurance and quality control.

Qualified Person

Dr. Shane Ebert P.Geo., is the Qualified Person for the Ootsa and Berg projects as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About Surge Copper Corp.

The Company owns a 100% interest in the Ootsa Property, an advanced stage exploration project containing the East Seel, West Seel and Ox porphyry deposits located adjacent to the open pit Huckleberry Copper Mine, owned by Imperial Metals. The Ootsa Property contains pit constrained NI 43-101 compliant resources of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver in the Measured and Indicated categories.

The Company is also earning into a 70% interest in the Berg Property from Centerra Gold. Berg is a large, advanced stage exploration project located 28 km northwest of the Ootsa deposits. Berg contains pit constrained 43-101 compliant resources of copper, molybdenum, and silver in the Measured and Indicated categories. Combined, the adjacent Ootsa and Berg properties give Surge a dominant land position in the Ootsa-Huckleberry-Berg district and control over four advanced porphyry deposits.

