Reyna Gold Corp. Virtually Opens the Market
11.01.2022 | CNW
TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2022 - Michael Wood, Chief Executive Officer, Reyna Gold Corp. ("Reyna" or the "Company") (TSXV: REYG) and his team joined Arne Gulstene, Head, TSX Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.
Reyna Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company focused on district-scale exploration on two major gold belts in Mexico. The company has a portfolio of assets on the Mojave-Sonora Megashear and the Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Belt consisting of over 57,000 hectares/ 570 sq km.
TMX Group welcomes Reyna Gold Corp. To TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: REYG)
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/reyna-gold-corp-virtually-opens-the-market-810786671.html#
For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET
Date: Tuesday January 11, 2022
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information:
MEDIA CONTACT: Reyna Gold Corp.
Michael Wood, Chief Executive Officer
info@reynagold.com
www.reynagold.com
