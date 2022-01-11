Menü Artikel
Reyna Gold Corp. Virtually Opens the Market

11.01.2022  |  CNW
TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2022 - Michael Wood, Chief Executive Officer, Reyna Gold Corp. ("Reyna" or the "Company") (TSXV: REYG) and his team joined Arne Gulstene, Head, TSX Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

Reyna Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company focused on district-scale exploration on two major gold belts in Mexico. The company has a portfolio of assets on the Mojave-Sonora Megashear and the Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Belt consisting of over 57,000 hectares/ 570 sq km.

Date: Tuesday January 11, 2022
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast

MEDIA CONTACT: Reyna Gold Corp.
Michael Wood, Chief Executive Officer
info@reynagold.com
www.reynagold.com
