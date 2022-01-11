International CuMo Mining Announces Incoming Management Team

Vancouver, January 11, 2022 - American CuMo Mining Corp. (TSXV: MLY) (OTC Pink: MLYCF) ("CuMoCo" or the "Company") wishes to announce additions to the management team of its majority owned subsidiary, International CuMo Mining Corporation (ICMC).

The incoming team, which brings together many decades of experience in the financing, permitting, and engineering of mineral assets, has a mandate to advance the CuMo Project to pre-feasibility in the most expedient manner possible. Members of the team include:

Steven Rudofsky, appointed CEO, began his career at Glencore, the world's largest trader of minerals and metals. He subsequently served as CEO of TransCanada Pipeline Europe Ltd. (now TC Energy Corp) and held senior positions at Credit Agricole CIB and Alfa Group of Russia. He is a principal of Talex Commodities Capital Ltd., a boutique merchant bank focused on mining and natural resources. He is a graduate of Clark University and Emory University School of Law and is a member of the New York Bar.

Andrew Brodkey, appointed COO, brings 30+ years of experience in the mining industry as a CEO, and in senior legal and business development roles with major mining houses and junior companies. He is a mining engineer and lawyer, and started his career in the industry as VP, General Counsel with Magma Copper Co. (NYSE-traded spin off from Newmont Mining) and later as VP, Business Development for BHP Copper after the friendly merger with BHP Billiton, the world's largest mining enterprise. He later founded the International Mining and Metals Group of CB Richard Ellis, a boutique M&A practice with major mining clients, and thereafter was the CEO of four publicly traded junior explorers. He is currently an expert consultant on mining M&A, technical, valuation, development, legal and operational issues, and an expert witness in mining-related disputes. He graduated with a BS in Mining Engineering (with distinction) from the University of Arizona, and a J.D. cum laude from Creighton University.

Robert Scannell, appointed CFO, is the founder of Tradewinds Investment Mgmt, LP, a hedge fund focused on emerging markets and natural resources. He has served as a director of numerous public and private companies, and previously held roles in institutional sales at Merrill Lynch & Co. He holds a BA & MBA from Penn State University, a JD from Purdue University, and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

In addition, two highly experienced consultants have also joined the CuMo team:

John E. Hiner, Senior Geological Consultant is an expert professional geologist and Qualified Person (QP) with over 40 years in the minerals business. He has vast experience in resource exploration, definition, acquisition, development, feasibility, operations, and expert technical work as a QP for Canadian NI-43-101 Reports for numerous client projects in a variety of metals and minerals. In private industry he has held senior Geologist positions with major companies such as Phillips Petroleum, and with Queenstake Resources, Westmont Gold, NICOR Resources, and Champion Resources. Mr. Hiner founded and ran Lithium Corp. in 2009. He holds a BS and MS in geology from San Diego State University and the University of Nevada-Reno, respectively.

John R. Hedges, Senior Metallurgical and Development Consultant is a professional geologist, mineral economist, and mining executive with over 45 years' experience in natural resources valuation, project acquisition, financing, technical, tax, structuring, project planning and development, and operational issues. He has been a senior executive for mining and resource companies in roles such as VP Exploration., and VP Finance & Project Development. He started his career as a Mining Analyst for the Canadian EDC corporation and has worked with many international banks on issues such as structured finance, M&A, and debt restructuring. During his time with the EDC, he participated in the financing of most of world's copper development projects from 1980 through 1990. He holds a B.S. (Geology) from Concordia University, and a Dipl. (Mineral Economics) from McGill University.

Mr. Shaun M. Dykes, M.Sc. (Eng), P.Geo., President and CEO of American CuMo Mining Corp., is the designated qualified person for the CuMo and Bleiberg Projects and has prepared the technical information contained in this news release.

CuMoCo is focused on advancing its CuMo Project towards feasibility. Management is continuing to build an even stronger foundation from which to move the Company and its projects forward.

