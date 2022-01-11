USW Applauds Talon Metals' Nickel Supply Agreement

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 11, 2022 - United Steelworkers (USW) International President Tom Conway released the following statement today in response to Talon Metals' six-year agreement to supply a major customer with nickel from its Tamarack Project in central Minnesota:
"This agreement represents an important step forward for the Tamarack mining project, providing the security and stability of a long-term customer.
"The USW reached its own agreement with Talon last summer to collaborate on work force development at Tamarack. USW members have a long legacy of mining in Minnesota and across North America, and they look forward to lending their knowledge and skills to ensuring this work is done in a sustainable, environmentally safe manner while providing good union jobs.
"As we look to the future, it's clear that nickel will be an essential component to the battery technology powering the clean economy. USW members are proud to source this and other critical minerals domestically so that we can ensure a stable supply chain for this emerging industry.
"Mining has long supported Minnesota's communities. We look forward to working with Talon to responsibly operate its Tamarack mine so that mining continues to provide both needed resources and good jobs well into the future."
The USW represents 850,000 workers employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in health care, public sector, higher education, tech and service occupations.
