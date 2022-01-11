Gratomic Announces Update on the Commissioning of its Aukam Graphite Processing Plant in Namibia

TORONTO, January 11, 2022 - Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic", "GRAT," or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FSE:CB82) announces the ongoing commissioning of several key pieces of equipment in preparation for the final commissioning stage of the grinding, flotation, and drying circuits. The Product Thickener assembly has been completed, including the lining of the tank inner walls with antiabrasive coating. The commissioning of this equipment consists of operating the rake, to ensure that the turning movement is clear and responsive to the speed controls.

The vibrating feeder has been installed and is ready for calibration. This feeds into Cleat Conveyor number five, which will feed the recently installed and operational feed bin to the rod mill. This ensures that the belt is properly assembled and moving without interference and responsive to the controls. Belt Conveyor number six and its vibrating plate, which runs from the feedbin to the feed hopper of the rod mill, is ready for testing.

The material from the historical stockpiles is in the process of being relocated to the feed pad next to the grizzly, which separates the smaller lumps of graphite from the larger lumps, in preparation for the next stage of wet commissioning. In this process, material will be fed through the inlet into the first section of the circuit and run through the entire circuit from the beginning to the end of the system.

Please see HERE for video footage of commissioning progress.

Armando Farhate, COO & Head of Graphite Marketing and Sales, says, "Our Aukam construction team has demonstrated resilience in the face of adversity. Even during the holiday period, they never stopped finding ways to push our project forward and keep us ahead of the game."

"Since the beginning, the Company has established a pattern of creative approaches to mining and exploration. Over the past 18 months, our team in Namibia has continued to make great strides towards project completion. Their exceptional effort has kept us on track throughout the construction and commissioning phases," says Arno Brand CEO & President.

About Gratomic

Gratomic is focused on introducing an exceptional anode material to the global electric vehicle and energy storage supply chains. True to its roots as an exploration and mining company, Gratomic aims to achieve full operational capabilities in 2022 on its Aukam Graphite Project and continues to diversify its assets into a multi-national company with various projects globally. Large quantities of its naturally high-quality vein graphite have been shipped for testing to confirm its viability as an anode material. Gratomic is confident that the results will provide a unique competitive advantage in its desired target markets.

The Company's recent collaboration agreement with Forge Nano has advanced the developments on its graphite finalization phase for the micronization, spheronization, and the patented ALD coating of its Aukam vein graphite for use in lithium-ion batteries. Forge Nano is a global leader in surface engineering and precision nano-coating technology, using Atomic Layer Deposition.

For more information: visit the website at www.gratomic.ca or contact:

Arno Brand at abrand@gratomic.ca or (416) 561- 4095

Subscribe at gratomic.ca/contact/ to be added to our email list.

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com)

SOURCE: Gratomic Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/682962/Gratomic-Announces-Update-on-the-Commissioning-of-its-Aukam-Graphite-Processing-Plant-in-Namibia