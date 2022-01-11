Menü Artikel
Drill Results by Starr Peak Mining Ltd.

19:39 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

ROUYN-NORANDA, Qu?bec, Jan. 11, 2022 -- Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, D?sseldorf and Quotrix D?sseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders of the most recent drill results by Starr Peak Ltd. (STE-TSXV) on Globex's Normetal/Normetmar Mine royalty property (NewMetal) at the town of Normetal, Quebec.

Recent drilling focused at both the Upper and Deep zones returned significant results including the following:

Upper Zone:

  • Hole STE-21-73, 6.04% Zn Eq. over 5.90 m.

Deep Zone:

  • Hole STE-21-82-W1, 8.98% Zn Eq. (including 0.82% Cu) over 9.85 m.
  • Hole STE-21-81, 5.14% Zn Eq. (including 1.28% Cu) over 7.20 m.

Numerous other holes are reported in today's Starr Peak press release with zinc values in the Upper Zone and Deep Zone (up to 10.53% Zn, 2.99% Cu and 42.69 g/t Ag).

Please refer to Starr Peak's press release for details. Globex is pleased with the results to date. Globex holds a 2.5% Gross Metal Royalty on the property as well as over 1 million shares of Starr Peak.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 - 2(b)
CUSIP Number 379900 50 9
LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95
For further information, contact:
Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.
President & CEO
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.
86, 14th Street
Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1

Tel.: 819.797.5242
Fax: 819.797.1470
info@globexmining.com
www.globexmining.com


