Elemental Royalties Urges Shareholders to Take No Action with Respect to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Gold Royalty

The Board of Elemental continues to believe that Gold Royalty's Offer is opportunistic in timing and substantially undervalues the Company's portfolio of revenue-generating royalties

Vancouver, January 11, 2022 - Elemental Royalties Corp. (TSXV: ELE) OTCQX: ELEMF) ("Elemental" or "the Company") today confirmed that Gold Royalty Corp. ("Gold Royalty") has commenced a highly conditional and unsolicited all-share takeover bid (the "Offer") to acquire all outstanding common shares of the Company.

The Board of Directors of Elemental, following input from its financial and legal advisors, has already announced its intention to recommend that shareholders reject an unsolicited all-share takeover bid from Gold Royalty based on the terms as proposed by Gold Royalty in its December 20, 2021 news release.

Now that the Offer has been commenced, the Board will review the Offer in detail and provide a response in due course. The Board has 15 days to provide shareholders with a formal recommendation regarding the Offer. Shareholders will be notified of the recommendation of the Board through a news release and Directors' circular.

Elemental intends to continue business as usual and is actively pursuing new royalty and other opportunities. At the same time, the Board will review alternative strategic options that might represent more compelling value to the Company's shareholders than the Offer. Elemental cautions shareholders that there can be no certainty of a takeover or other change of control transaction involving the Company being completed.

Elemental continues to advise shareholders to take no action with regard to the Offer.

About Elemental Royalties

Elemental is a gold-focused royalty company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") in Canada and provides investors with lower risk precious metals exposure through a portfolio of nine high-quality royalties. This enables investors to benefit from ongoing royalty revenue, future exploration upside and low operating costs. Elemental's experienced team seeks to secure royalties in advanced precious metals projects, run by established operators, from its pipeline of identified opportunities.

