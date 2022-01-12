Nova Minerals Limited: Director Resigns to Lead Companys New Advisory Panel

Melbourne, Australia - Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) advises that Mr Colin Belshaw has resigned as a non-executive director in order to lead the company's newly established in-house technical advisory panel.A mining engineer with over 40 years' experience in copper and gold mines around the world, Mr Belshaw's year-long board tenure saw Nova's certified total gold resource estimate almost triple from 3.3 million ounces (Moz) to 9.6Moz, led by significant intersections at the company's flagship Estelle Gold Project.Mr Belshaw will now combine his vast industry knowledge and deep understanding of the company's portfolio to head the new technical advisory panel which has been set up to provide independent technical, geological, and scientific advice to Nova's board as it navigates ongoing exploration towards first production.He will be joined on the panel by Nova Chief Geologist Mr Dale Schultz, who has served the company for the past six years, Mr Mike Hallewell, a senior metallurgical & minerals processing engineer with 40 years of field experience including tenures at both RTZ and Anglo American, and Mr Christopher Gerteisen, Nova's CEO, and an experienced geologist himself.Nova Minerals chief executive, Mr Christopher Gerteisen, expects the new panel to have immediate impact."Mr Belshaw has played an important role in Nova's journey over the past year and I'm pleased he has accepted this new role in the company," Mr Gerteisen said."The technical advisory panel will be a specialist resource made up of some of the best gold mining minds in the business."As a forward-looking company led by innovation, the panel will deliver additional ideas and insight to help guide our ongoing work programs and strategic investments, as well as drive further growth in reconciliation with our sustainability commitments," he said.





