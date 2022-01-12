Bluestone Reviews Progress at Cerro Blanco During 2021 and Submits Permit Amendment

Vancouver, January 12, 2022 - Bluestone Resources Inc. (TSXV: BSR) (OTCQB: BBSRF) ("Bluestone" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Company's activities during 2021 and an outlook for 2022.

In the first quarter of 2021, Bluestone made a strategic decision to pivot development scenarios that significantly improved the economics and production profile of the project. The Company released a preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") on the Cerro Blanco gold project that outlined a new open pit development scenario.

Since the release of the PEA, the Company has submitted an environmental permit amendment application to capture the change in mining method and is working toward completing a feasibility study on the project.

Q2-Q4 2021 Highlights Since the Change in Development Strategy

Submitted the permit amendment application in late November to capture a change in development to an open pit from the existing approved underground permit

Secured the land required for the permanent infrastructure and mine development of the project

Advanced the Feasibility Study which is on schedule for completion in early 2022

Released an updated Mineral Resource Estimate that increased Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources to 3.1 Moz gold grading 1.5 g/t Au and 13.4 Moz silver grading 6.6 g/t Ag, with 77% of gold ounces assigned to Measured category (for further details please refer to the Company's technical report entitled "Cerro Blanco Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report & Preliminary Economic Assessment dated October 28, 2021" and press release dated July 19, 2021)

Initiated job skills training and adult education programs with the local communities in preparation for early works and construction of the project in Q4 2022

Re-branded the Guatemalan subsidiary and re-aligned Company values to reflect the new approach and improved project

Jack Lundin, President and CEO, commented, "2021 was a truly transformational year for the Company. Despite the challenges due to the pandemic, we were able to accomplish a large amount in a short period of time which has positioned the Company for a productive 2022. Major milestones in 2022 are expected to include the completion of the feasibility study, initiation of project financing, along with the anticipated approval of the permit amendment application. This will lead into licensing for early works which we are targeting to initiate by the end of the year."

"Furthermore, training programs in preparation for construction were initiated which will maximize local employment, creating long term shared benefits with our stakeholders. During the year the team has been actively engaging with communities and to date we have had approximately 300 individuals from 34 different stakeholder groups participate in site visits to learn about the project."

Mr. Lundin added, "The health and safety of our employees and communities is our top priority. During the year we provided the opportunity for our workforce to be vaccinated resulting in 100% participation. In addition, the Cerro Blanco project facilitated over 3,161 vaccinations by providing transportation and facilities to administer doses at the mine site and in surrounding rural communities. We continue to take the necessary steps and precautions to ensure the wellbeing of our employees and communities remains safe during the pandemic."

Permit Amendment Application Submitted

The Company completed the permit amendment application for the change in mining method, which was submitted to the local authorities in November 2021, for review. The amendment application is a comprehensive document that covers all aspects of the project in detail, it builds on the historical data and the previously approved 2007 EIA, to incorporate the new mining method. While aspects of the project layout have increased in size, fundamental design characteristics remain unchanged, including the processing plant, dry stack tailings, water management, infrastructure, and facilities.

Jack Lundin, President and CEO, commented, "Completing the permit amendment application was a significant milestone and accomplishment. It provides the authorities with a comprehensive set of information on social, environmental, and mitigation plans to support the development of the project."

Education and Local Skills Development Training Underway in Preparation for Construction

In Q2 2021, the Company announced a partnership with a nationally accredited Guatemalan institution and recognized leader in job skills training. Bluestone has initiated training programs with over 500 individuals from the local communities. Courses range on average from 12 to 18 months in duration and will help prepare for early works which the Company will be looking to initiate late in 2022. The first course of masonry is underway, and participants are expected to graduate in Q1 2022. Additional programs will kick off in the first quarter of 2022 with a focus on carpentry, mechanics, technicians, and welding.

In addition to job skills training, Bluestone has initiated an Adult Education Program with the national government and local educational institutions. The program is aimed at enhancing the social and economic conditions of the communities within the project area of influence, to improve eligibility for future employment and/or entrepreneurship. These skills are aimed at increasing literacy and education levels to meet entry requirements for job skills training programs. The first class of 50 participants from our Adult Education Program graduated in Q4, 2021 from various programs.

Nadia Carotenuto, Vice President, Human Resources & Organizational Development, commented, "We are so proud of our first graduating class at Cerro Blanco. Taking the time and effort to prioritize education, often later in life, is an inspiring undertaking for any individual, and we would like to acknowledge and congratulate our graduates. This is the first step as they build up their skills to not only participate in the development of the Cerro Blanco project, but in reducing poverty, fostering economic growth, and achieving gender equality."

Qualified Person

David Cass, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration, is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and verified that the scientific and technical information set out above in this news release is accurate and therefore approves this written disclosure of the scientific and technical information. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

About Bluestone Resources

The Cerro Blanco Gold Project is an advanced stage near surface development project. The Company trades under the symbol "BSR" on the TSX Venture Exchange and "BBSRF" on the OTCQB.

On Behalf of Bluestone Resources Inc.

"Jack Lundin"

Jack Lundin | President, CEO & Director

